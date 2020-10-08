If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

An 8-inch tablet is slightly bigger than a smartphone and much smaller than a laptop or 2-in-one. And the job it does also falls between those devices. There are things it does well, watching videos and browsing while leaving much to be desired when it comes to serious work.

So, before you make a decision to buy an 8” tablet find out what you are going to be using it for most. And once you figure that out, you can start looking for the best option for you.

The list of tablets below will give you an idea of what is available across price ranges, brands and operating systems. You can do some work, read books, watch videos, and browse on these devices. And depending on the model you get; you can even do more.

Best 8-inch Tablet for Entrepreneurs in Business

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″

Top Pick: The Galaxy Tab A delivers value across the board. In addition to the budget-friendly price, you get the reliability of the Samsung brand. Driven by a 2 GHz Quad-Core processor, this tablet has a 1280X800 resolution multi-touch screen and a 13-hour battery. It uses the Android OS along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable to 512GB with a microSD card. You also get front and rear cameras with HD video recording.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ 32 GB Wifi Android 9.0 Pie Tablet Black

Apple iPad mini

Runner Up: If you are part of the Apple ecosystem, the iPad mini is a great tablet. You can get it with 64 or 256GB of storage and 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data connectivity or both. Apple’s A12 Bionic chip drives this device along with a 10-hour battery. Other features include 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, lightning connector for charging and accessories and Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Silver (Latest Model)

Lenovo Tab 4 Plus, 8″ Android Tablet

Best Value: Equipped with a 64-bit Octa-Core Snapdragon processor of up to 2.0 GHz, you can do more than watch movies with this tablet. It comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB flash storage, 20-hour battery life and an Integrated Qualcomm Adreno 506 GPU to power the FHD display. And you can connect it using the WifFi + LTE to get online.

Lenovo Tab 4 Plus, 8″ Android Tablet, 64-bit Octa-Core Snapdragon, 2.0GHz, 16 GB Storage. Black

All-new Fire HD 8 Plus

A new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor makes the new Fire tablet 30% faster. You will get 3GB of RAM 32 or 64GB of storage which you can expand up to 1TB with a microSD card. Front and rear cameras provide 720P HD video recording which you can watch on the 8” HD display for up to 12-hours before you need a charge. And you can charge it wirelessly

All-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 32 GB

VANKYO MatrixPad S8 Tablet

This is a budget tablet with great reviews loaded with features. The Quad-Core 1.3 GHz processor comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which you can expand to 128GB with a microSD. It includes a 1280X800 high-definition IPS display, up to 10-hours of battery life, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, 2MP front and 5MP rear cameras along with an FM radio to boot.

VANKYO MatrixPad S8 Tablet 8-inch, Android 9.0 Pie

Dragon Touch Notepad Y80

A Quad-Core 1.5 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage powers this 8” IPS 1280X800 resolution HD display tablet. You can increase the storage with a microSD and another 128GB. When it comes to cameras, this tablet has an 8MP rear and a 2MP front-facing units. The connectivity is made possible with WiFi, but it also includes Bluetooth.

Dragon Touch Notepad Y80 8-inch Tablet, 2GB RAM 32GB Storage

Guide for Buying an 8” Tablet

Display and Battery Life: Whether you are going to work or play on your tablet, try to get a brilliant HD screen and a battery life that will let you watch it as long as possible.

Processor, RAM and Storage: With the right processor, RAM and storage, you can do more than you thought possible on an 8” tablet.

Ports and Camera: The ports such as a micro SD will give additional storage capability. And a good camera allows you to capture quality images and videos.

Connectivity and Compatibility: Find multiple connectivity options, such as WiFi, LTE and Bluetooth. Because with this connectivity you can connect with your compatible devices to easily transfer your work.

Accessories and Charger: Pencils, keyboards, and covers are especially useful accessories to extend the power of your tablet. Make sure to also look for the fastest charger available for your device.

An 8” tablet is in a strange place when it comes to portable computing devices. It is quite useful for many things, but it does have its limitations when it comes to work. But if you get the right device, you can make it work for you when you are out and about.

