Tele-health Benefit 98point6 Now Available to Small Business

98point6, an on-demand telemedicine provider announced the launch of its new Client Portal allowing businesses access to 24/7 access to board-certified physicians. With the Client Portal app employees can get diagnosis and treatment including consultations with physicians.

The employer-sponsored plan offers access to either low or no cost to employees and their dependents aged above 18 years of age. It also provides quick medical intervention, reducing downstream costs and improving employee satisfaction.

98point6 Health Benefit Now Available to Small Business

With Client Portal, companies with fewer than 5,000 members can offer 98point6 to employees in as little as a day. This will come in handy for employees looking for speedy medical advice and treatment in the era of COVID-19. The new offering comes in response to employers experiencing, on average, eight times higher utilization of the 98point6 service than with their previous, traditional telemedicine solutions.

Client Portal will allow onboarding to the platform for every size of business. This will give them access to quality affordable primary care.

Board-certified physicians get access to round-the-clock from the comfort of employees’ homes.

Client Portal comes with easy-to-use tools such as launch emails, introductory fliers and an engagement toolkit.

Companies will also have access to utilization reports. This provides key insights on employees and dependents who have onboarded as well as engaged with the 98point6 service.

Client Portal offers a streamlined sign-up and login process. It enables immediate access to contract, payment and eligibility uploads which is also customer-friendly.

Accessibility

By just signing an electronic agreement and uploading necessary information, businesses will be able to provide access to 98point6’s benefit in just 24 hours. Privacy is guaranteed as visits are text-based where diagnosis and treatment are managed discreetly. This includes the ordering of prescriptions and lab work whether employees are at home, at work or on the go.

Diagnosis is offered by a doctor that will assess symptoms, diagnose health issues and answer questions. Doctors can do this through in-app messaging that includes images, audio and video capabilities if necessary.

98point6 offers its services in all 50 states to more than 3 million members by connecting them in real-time to its doctors alongside an AI-powered chatbot, text, and digital images.