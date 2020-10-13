About Us   |   Advertise

Prime Day Deals 2020 for Small Business

Published: Oct 13, 2020 by Joshua Sophy In Technology Trends 0
amazon prime day deals 2020

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is upon us. It’s turned into one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

And Prime Day is a great time to pick up some needed or desired items for your small business, your office space, or your home office.

So, we’re here to help sort through all the deals happening for Prime Day 2020 to find the best products.

Check back often as we’ll be updating new deals through October 14.

We are sorting the deals by category to help you find the right products.

Amazon Products

Amazon also has deals running on Kindles, Fire TVs for your customer waiting areas, and more. Check out the deals on Ring security devices, too.

 ProductList PriceSale Price 
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - CharcoalEcho Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal$49.99$18.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - CharcoalEcho Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal$89.99$44.99Buy on Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1' 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – BlackFire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black$149.99$79.99Buy on Amazon
All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo DotAll-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot$149.98$69.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and AlexaEcho Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa$199.99$149.99Buy on Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5$289.98$149.99Buy on Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1' 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – BlackFire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – Black$189.99$119.99Buy on Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)$319.98$169.99Buy on Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)$339.98$169.99Buy on Amazon
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - CharcoalRing Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal$179.98$69.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020$379.99$259.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020$279.99$179.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020$349.99$249.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020All-New Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020$429.99$289.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with AlexaEcho Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa$24.99$9.99Buy on Amazon
Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cuttersFire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters$229.99$129.99Buy on Amazon
Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV EditionToshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition$179.99$119.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020$329.99$209.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020$299.99$199.99Buy on Amazon
Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 1 TB, 150 hours, DVR for cord cuttersFire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 1 TB, 150 hours, DVR for cord cutters$179.99$279.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV EditionAll-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition$149.99$79.99Buy on Amazon
Insignia NS-24DF311SE21 24-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV EditionInsignia NS-24DF311SE21 24-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition$149.99$79.99Buy on Amazon
Toshiba TF-43A810U21 43-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV EditionToshiba TF-43A810U21 43-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition$329.99$209.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020$179.99$119.99Buy on Amazon
All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV EditionAll-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition229.99139.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion DetectionEcho Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detection124.9949.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Amazon Smart PlugEcho Show 5 Charcoal with Amazon Smart Plug114.9849.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Studio (Charcoal) with Amazon Smart PlugEcho Studio (Charcoal) with Amazon Smart Plug224.98154.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Flex with Amazon Smart PlugEcho Flex with Amazon Smart Plug49.9814.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi)Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi)34.999.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal with LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi)Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal with LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi)59.9818.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Studio – High-fidelity smart speaker with Philips Hue Bulbs – Alexa smart home starter kitEcho Studio – High-fidelity smart speaker with Philips Hue Bulbs – Alexa smart home starter kit229.98149.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - CharcoalEcho Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - Charcoal74.9823.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Kitchen Bundle with Food Network Kitchen Complimentary SubscriptionEcho Show 5 (Charcoal) Kitchen Bundle with Food Network Kitchen Complimentary Subscription89.9944.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - CharcoalEcho Dot (3rd Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charcoal97.9318.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ autorenewalEcho Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ autorenewal49.9919.99Buy on Amazon
Echo Show 5 with 3 months of Amazon Kids+ (auto-renewal) - CharcoalEcho Show 5 with 3 months of Amazon Kids+ (auto-renewal) - Charcoal90.9845.98Buy on Amazon
All-New Toshiba 55LF621U21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020All-New Toshiba 55LF621U21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020449.99299.99Buy on Amazon
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV EditionInsignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition169.99109.99Buy on Amazon
Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision TV - Fire TV EditionToshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision TV - Fire TV Edition449.99299.99Buy on Amazon
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation (existing doorbell wiring required)Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation (existing doorbell wiring required)159.9999.99Buy on Amazon
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell EliteCertified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite299.99199.99Buy on Amazon
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, night vision, Works with Alexa – 1 cameraBlink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, night vision, Works with Alexa – 1 camera$34.99$24.99Buy on Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Leather Cover, and Power AdapterKindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Leather Cover, and Power Adapter$189.97$169.97Buy on Amazon

Electronics

Score deals on a new camera for product photos or candid shots to improve your social media posts. There are plenty of deals on electronics this Prime Day.

Food & Drink

Restock the pantry in the break room or even find a new coffee maker with these special deals.

Wellness

Score a new yoga mat, treadmill or even something as simple as some anti-stress devices.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy
