45% of Americans Say Their Internet is Too Slow – Only 16% Have Upgraded

With people spending more time online, the fact almost half or 45% of Americans say their internet speed is too slow is concerning. This is because a slow internet speed can limit the productivity of what you are trying to do online.

And even though around half say their internet is slow, only 16% have upgraded their service since the pandemic began. That is not to say, they have not tried. Many simply do not have options.

According to the survey and report from HighSpeedInternet.com, “… There are wide swaths of the country that have access to only one or two internet providers.” Add the financial challenges many Americans are facing, upgrading their internet service might not be a top priority.

However, the importance of understanding the internet service available in your area and how much speed you need cannot be understated.

Key Findings of the Survey

The survey was carried out anonymously with the participation of 1,000 Americans. The goal was to find out their opinions about their internet service and prices. Here are the key findings:

Internet is too slow – 45%

Think the internet is overpriced – 61%

Upgraded their internet since COVID-19 – 16%

Do not know what their recommended internet speed is based on activity and number of users – almost 75%

The report suggests consumers need to get more informed about their internet service providers, what is available to them and how much speed they need.

Getting Informed

As the report reveals, there are many regions across the country with only one or two service providers. This of course greatly limits the services available to you.

First find out just how much speed you need for the type of work, entertainment and browsing you do in your home or office. Make sure to add the number of people that will be using the service.

Next, see if the service you already have is enough to address this load. If it is not, start looking into what the provider/s in your area offering. Finally look at all available options, such as satellite service.