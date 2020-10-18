Best Anti-Fatigue Mats for Work

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The negative health effects of prolonged sitting are responsible for more offices adopting standing desks. But standing on hard surfaces for a long time can also be just as bad. Anti-fatigue or standing desk mats will get rid of the stress on your joints and muscles by absorbing the shock from hard floors.

A quality mat will support your legs and back not only in front of a standing desk but anywhere you have to stand for an extended period. Prepping food in restaurants, workshops, salons, cashiers, and more are all places you can use anti-fatigue mats.

If you are in the market for an anti-fatigue mat, here is a selection of the best mats.

Best Anti-Fatigue Mats

Top Pick: Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven

Runner Up: ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

Best Value: Gorilla Grip Original Premium Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat

Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven

Top Pick: The patented next-generation terrain of this mat encourages movement while you are standing. It is made with polyurethane covered with a pebbled skin, making it waterproof and highly durable. The company also provides a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty and 100% full-refund satisfaction guarantee. This mat is on top of many ergonomic specialists because of its features.

Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven | The Not-Flat Standing Desk Anti-Fatigue Mat with Calculated Terrain

ComfiLife Floor Mat

Runner Up: This 3/4” thick mat has high-density foam guaranteed to not lose support over time. The company backs this claim with a Lifetime Money Back or Replacement Guarantee with no questions asked. The mat is also non-toxic 100% phthalate-free with a durable waterproof anti-microbial surface. It is easy to clean and is stain, abrasion and puncture resistant.

ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat – 3/4 Inch Thick



Gorilla Grip Original Premium Mat

Best Value: Delivering value for the price, this mat is 3/4 thick. It is made from non-toxic, Prop 65 compliant and phthalate-free high-grade foam. A textured surface with beveled edges prevents slipping and tripping. This mat also comes with a 10-year guarantee.

Gorilla Grip Original Premium Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat, Phthalate Flat, Ergonomically Engineered

Kangaroo Original Commercial Grade Standing Mat

The high-grade 3/4” foam of this mat is ergonomically designed to eliminate pressure and provide support over time. The top is stain resistant with beveled edges as well as a foam underside. The company provides a 10-year guarantee along with a replacement or refund.

Kangaroo Original Commercial Grade Standing Mat, Anti Fatigue Comfort Flooring

Imprint CumulusPRO

Made with Cushion-Core Technology it is designed to reduce fatigue and increase comfort. This mat is also Tested and certified by the National Floor Safety Institute and the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The one-piece polyurethane construction is guaranteed to no lose support over time, which is why the company offers a lifetime warranty.

Imprint CumulusPRO Commercial Standing Desk Anti-Fatigue Mat

Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat by Sky Mats

The Sky Core Foam of this mat has the right combination of support and softness. Advance beveled edges and a non-slip bottom will ensure the mat will not budge while you are working. The company offers a lifetime replacement promise on the mats, which are available in 9 colors and 3 sizes.

Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat by Sky Mats -Commercial Grade Quality Perfect for Standup Desks



FEZIBO Standing Desk

The FEZIBO mat is a rocker with a balance trainer and an 8.5° tilting angle. This mat keeps your legs, core, and body active while reducing fatigue and relieving foot tension. Premium natural hardwood and high-density latex/natural rubber with a non-slip elastic surface make up this mat. Moreover, it is portable and can support a maximum weight of 320 pounds.

FEZIBO Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat Wooden Wobble Balance Board Stability Rocker

Qualities to Look for in Anti-Fatigue Mats

Quality is extremely important when buying an anti-fatigue mat. If you do not choose carefully, the mat can start fraying and cracking.

Here are some of the qualities to look out for in an anti-fatigue mat:

Size: When you are standing and working you are not stationary. You move left to right and front to back. So, take this into consideration when choosing the size. If you have the space in your office, it is better to go bigger than small.

When you are standing and working you are not stationary. You move left to right and front to back. So, take this into consideration when choosing the size. If you have the space in your office, it is better to go bigger than small. Cushion: The thickness of the mat will dictate how much weight it can support. Look for the weight restriction and buy accordingly. Try not to go under three-quarters of an inch. Quality mats start at this thickness. You need a cushion that is soft enough to provide relieve, but not so soft it is uncomfortable when you are standing on it.

The thickness of the mat will dictate how much weight it can support. Look for the weight restriction and buy accordingly. Try not to go under three-quarters of an inch. Quality mats start at this thickness. You need a cushion that is soft enough to provide relieve, but not so soft it is uncomfortable when you are standing on it. Surface Grip: Make sure the mat has enough grip so it does not slide. At the same time, you should be able to adjust it easily without too much effort. Sloped edges are also important to avoid tripping.

Make sure the mat has enough grip so it does not slide. At the same time, you should be able to adjust it easily without too much effort. Sloped edges are also important to avoid tripping. Durability: Mats that are completely sealed without any visible seam will ensure nothing gets in them. A mat can absorb water and cleaning chemicals if it is not sealed thus starting the decaying process.

Mats that are completely sealed without any visible seam will ensure nothing gets in them. A mat can absorb water and cleaning chemicals if it is not sealed thus starting the decaying process. Warranty: Most anti-fatigue mats have anywhere between five to 10 years warranty. And there are even some that offer a lifetime warranty.

Even if you wear quality shoes and the floor covering is good, you will eventually get tired of standing all day long. A quality anti-fatigue mat will reduce the stress associated with standing for a long time.

