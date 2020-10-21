If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The air you breath in your office may be affecting you in ways you are not even aware of. Everything from dust and mold to cleaning chemicals, perfumes, paint, and other contributing agents can release harmful particulates. This is especially the case if these particulates trigger allergies or they irritate you in any way.

The best air purifiers for the office in this list will help you breathe easier and get you through the day. The key is identifying what the specific particulates are and ensuring the air purifier you buy can clean it up. And then choosing the right size purifier so it can handle the job of cleaning your office.

Best Air Purifiers for the Office

Top Pick: LEVOIT Air Purifier

Runner Up: Blueair 211+ Air Purifier

Best Value: Medify Air V2.0 Air Purifier

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Top Pick: As one of the best reviewed air purifies, the LEVOIT use its Vortexair Technology to create a stronger air flow. The H13 Ture HEPA filter works with ultra-fine Pre-filter and activated carbon filter. This allows it to trap 99. 97% of fine particles as well as allergens as small as 0. 3 microns and large pollutants like pollen, mold, dust, pet dander and smoke.

LEVOIT Air Purifier, H13 True HEPA Air Purifiers Filter, 24db Quiet Air Cleaner

Blueair 211+ Air Purifier0

Runner Up: Using Swedish filter technology, the Blueair captures airborne pollutants like viruses, pollen, mold, bacteria and more. It can clean spaces up to 540 square feet five times per hour. It has a one button control, washable fabric pre-filter in different colors, and it is AHAM Verified for Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR).

Blueair 211+ Air Purifier 3 Stage with Two Washable Pre, Particle, Carbon Filter

Medify Air V2.0 Air Purifier

Best Value: This purifier comes as a duo capable of cleaning a space up to 1,600 square feet every hour. And it can clean a 420 square feet room in 15 minutes with its higher grade of HEPA – H13 Filters. The CARB, Energy Star and ETL certification comes with a quiet sleep mode and three fan speeds along with a lifetime warranty.

Medify Air MA-40-W2 V2.0 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA filter

Coway Airmega 400

This air purifier can clean a space up to 1,560 square feet at least twice per hour. A combination of activated carbon and True HEPA filter can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles in the air. This includes Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and fumes such as ammonia and Acetaldehyde. A permanent pre-filter can catch larger dust particles.

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier with 1,560 sq. ft. Coverage

RabbitAir MinusA2 Air Purifier

The RAbbitAir purifier has a unique design that allows you to mount it on a wall. An advanced HEPA filtration system includes six stages of purification and deodorization for a space up to 815 square feet. The CADR settings for pollen, dust and smoke are high and the noise level has a low of 20.8 decibels and a high of 45.6 decibels.

RabbitAir MinusA2 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier

HOKEKI Air Purifier

Using its built-in air quality sensor this purifier detects the air quality at work. It then diagnoses the air and displays the air quality level (blue-green-orange-red) so you can adjust the cleaning level. There is a 5-in-1 odor eliminator while cleaning pollen, pet dander, bacteria, and mold. The HOKEKI purifier cleans an area of up to 333 square feet.

HOKEKI Air Purifier for Large Room with Air Quality Auto Sensor, True HEPA Air Cleaner Filter

Dyson Pure Cool

Besides the unique design, the Dyson Pure Cool will remove 99.7% of allergens, pollutants, dust, mold, and VOCs. And once it cleans the air, its Air Multiplier technology and oscillating fan delivers over 77 gallons per second of airflow. The tower fan and HEPA filter also include 10 air speed settings and automatic shut-off if it gets tipped over.

Dyson Pure Cool, TP01 HEPA Air Purifier & Fan, For Large Rooms

What You Should Look for in an Air Purifier

CADR rating: The CADR (clean-air delivery rate) rating indicates the rate in which it can clean smoke, pollen, and dust. And there is a number for each particulate. You want higher numbers because it means it filters more air in cubic feet per minute (CFM).

The CADR (clean-air delivery rate) rating indicates the rate in which it can clean smoke, pollen, and dust. And there is a number for each particulate. You want higher numbers because it means it filters more air in cubic feet per minute (CFM). AHAM Verified mark: The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers tests and verifies products to ensure safety and efficacy. It does this for the EPA and its Energy Star program. The testing also includes the CADR rating.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers tests and verifies products to ensure safety and efficacy. It does this for the EPA and its Energy Star program. The testing also includes the CADR rating. True HEPA filter: With a True HEPA filter a purifier will remove 99.97% of particulates measuring .3-micron in diameter. When you change the filter make sure to get one with the right minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating. The MERV value refers to the filter’s capability of capturing pollutant particles.

With a True HEPA filter a purifier will remove 99.97% of particulates measuring .3-micron in diameter. When you change the filter make sure to get one with the right minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating. The MERV value refers to the filter’s capability of capturing pollutant particles. Size: Measure the size of the room you want to clean before you buy an air purifier. Once you know it can address the size, look for other features.

Measure the size of the room you want to clean before you buy an air purifier. Once you know it can address the size, look for other features. Noise level: An air purifier runs almost all the time. If you have a loud unit in your office, it is a deal-breaker.

An air purifier runs almost all the time. If you have a loud unit in your office, it is a deal-breaker. Filters, maintenance, and long-term costs: Air purifiers require filters and maintenance, which add to the long-term cost of the unit. Take all these factors into consideration.

A quality air purifier will clean many particulates from your office environment, however, do not fall for outlandish claims. If there is a specific particulate you want to get rid of, ask the manufacturer to make sure the unit you are buying can do the job.

