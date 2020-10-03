10 Best Marketing Books of All Time

by Al Reis and Jack Trout

The authors provide valuable insights into the need to sharpen your message by identifying the best medium that will better impact your messaging. They also say that by focusing on the prospect you are selling to, and not the product you are selling you will fare better while prospecting.

For them positioning is an organized system for finding a window in the mind. It’s based on the concept that communication can only take place at the right time and under the right circumstances. They argue the power of an organization comes from the power of its products in minds of customers.

If you don’t have time to get a degree in marketing, but you want to understand how marketing works and how you can implement effective marketing in your business, Positioning: The Battle for Your Mind is the book to read. Originally published in 1981, authors Reis and Trout were pioneers in simplifying marketing for business owners. This is the most trusted book to help you differentiate yourself and your business.