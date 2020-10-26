Biz2Credit Rebrands Biz2X Platform for Small Business Lenders

Biz2Credit, a provider of online finance to small businesses, has launched a new branding for its Biz2X platform. The new branding is designed to reflect Biz2Credit’s fresh and innovative vision for the business lending industry.

B2X is Biz2Credit’s global SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform, which enables financial institutions to provide customized online lending experience to small businesses. Since it was launched in 2019, Biz2X has proven successful in helping lenders process Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan applications.

Many leading financial institutions have adopted Biz2X to launch new online lending initiatives. These include HSBC, Popular Bank, ACAP and AICPA’s CPA.com.

Biz2X Rebranding

In the wake of the pandemic, Biz2X has proven an effective platform to assist financial institutions with the management of complex PPP loan applications.

In its rebranding efforts, including a new logo, Biz2Credit hopes to maintain its relationship as an SaaS platform for financial institutions. Rohit Arora, Biz2Credit’s CEO, says, “With the branding announcement today, our company is signaling its intention of continuing our leadership in the FinTech software-as-a-service (SaaS) space.

“The new branding for Biz2X reflects the importance of the software part of our business, which has boomed this year. We are making a strategic commitment to being a trusted FinTech platform provider to banks both large and small,” Arora continued.

Fresh and Innovative Approach to Lending

Vineet Tyagi, Global Chief Technology Officer at Biz2Credit, described the aim of the platform’s rebrand:

“Our new branding for Biz2X reflects our vision for the business lending industry: fresh and innovation-driven.”

The appeal of Biz2X’s platform to small business lenders stems from a wealth of end-to-end loan management features. The features include loan level pricing, risk analytics tool suite, and credit policies configured to a bank’s needs. Low-to-no IT work is required with the Biz2X platform, a feature that enhances its appeal to lenders.

With the upheaval of the ongoing pandemic, it is more important than ever that small businesses have adequate funds at their disposal. The Biz2X platform helps lenders respond to market trends and crises such as the global pandemic, creating customized financing for small businesses.