If you don’t hire freelancers, thinking that they are ideal for short-term assignments only, you should think again.

According to a recent survey from Bunny Studio, 97% of respondents consider freelancing a long-term career choice.

Freelancers Planning for Long-term Gig Work

Be it a small business owner, a regular employee, or a freelance worker, the ongoing pandemic has affected all.

Bunny Studio, a marketplace for freelancers, has conducted a quick survey to learn about its users in the context of Covid-19.

The survey states that mostly (97%) of freelancers plan for long-term gig work. What’s more, 85% of those surveyed have been freelancing for over five years.

So it goes without saying that businesses can trust freelancers for long-term tasks as well.

87% of respondents have said that they prefer to be categorized as freelancers. This means using the term “freelancers” can help you find more profiles through an online search.

Hiring a Freelancer for Your Small Business

Being a small business owner, you can reap many benefits from hiring freelancers. Improved productivity, increased expertise, more business flexibility, better talent are just a few to name.

However, hiring freelancers could be a challenge if you don’t have a good hiring plan. This is because the freelance marketplace has many players. And everyone out there claims to be good.

Here are some tips on hiring the right freelancer for your small business:

Write clear work requirement

Check if the freelancer has completed similar tasks in the past

Schedule a brief session to tell your expectations

Give a test assignment

You might take some time to get the hang of working with a freelancer if you’re hiring a freelance for the first time. However, working with a freelance will be as smooth as a regular employer after some time.

If you want to know more about the finding of Bunny Studio’s survey, you can click here.