All entrepreneurs have vision, passion, flexibility, and resilience. But, men and women experience entrepreneurship differently. Research shows that men tend to start businesses at a younger age and because of overconfidence. While women have higher levels of humility and tend to delay starting a business.

Whether you are starting up your business or just got a promotion these business books for women will help you get a good start. In today’s business world women entrepreneurs are accomplishing incredible things. They are running successful businesses, they have higher levels of education and they are also breaking the glass ceilings across all industries.

Our selection of the best business books for women will help you gain valuable insights as well as gain inspiration as you embark on your journey into the world of business. The books for business women on this list will strengthen your motivation. These books are ideal for any woman entrepreneur whether they are starting out or have already established themselves.

10 Business Books for Women