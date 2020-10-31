If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The benefits of using a hand dryer is even more evident as people look to limit their point of contact. The key is to install an automatic hand dryer that is fast and powerful, so it quickly dries the hands. This eliminates the chances of bacteria lingering on your hands.

The best commercial hand dryers for work also have to be reliable, with a long work life because they are being used constantly. Whether you are installing a hand dryer in a restroom, kitchen or handwashing station, the units on this list will provide a valuable buying guide.

Best Commercial Hand Dryers for Work

Goetland Stainless Steel Commercial Hand Dryer

Top Pick: The polished stainless steel Goetland hand dryer uses 1800 watts to dry hands within 10-12 seconds by moving air at 200 mph. The infrared sensing distance is set between 2-5.9 inches with noise ranging between 70-72 decibels. Ideal for commercial use this hand dryer weighs 10.1 pounds.

Goetland Stainless Steel Commercial Hand Dryer 1800w Automatic High-Speed Heavy-Duty Dull Polished

Buy on Amazon

VALENS Electric Hand Dryer

Runner Up: At 1800 watts, this dryer uses an infrared sensor to automatically start blowing air at 224 mph. This allows it to dry your hands in 8 seconds while removing 99.9% of particles from the air with the HEPA filter. The 70 – 72 decibels of noise it produces is suitable for installations in place looking to limit noise pollution.

VALENS Electric Hand Dryer with HEPA Filter, Efficiency Max Touchless Hand Dryer

Buy on Amazon

JETWELL 2Pack High-Speed Commercial Automatic Eco Hand Dryer

Best Value: The JETWELL 2Pack UL hand dryer uses 1400 Watts to dry hands within 7 to 10 seconds. It comes with an infrared sensor that works up to six inches and it is tested to work more than 500,000 times. The brush motor operates at 72 decibels and uses 80% less energy.

JETWELL 2Pack UL Listed High-Speed Commercial Automatic Eco Hand Dryer with HEPA Filter

Buy on Amazon

XLERATOR XL-SB Automatic High-Speed Hand Dryer

The XLERATOR hand dryer is made with brushed stainless steel cover accompanied by a noise reduction nozzle that lowers the noise by 9 decibels. This surface-mounted hand dryer with a high-velocity air stream can dry hands in 10-15 seconds. It also has an automatic infrared optical start/stop sensor that runs the dryer for 35 seconds or until hands are removed from under the sensor. It runs on 1500 watts and comes with a five-year warranty.

XLERATOR XL-SB Automatic High-Speed Hand Dryer with Brushed Stainless Steel Cover

Buy on Amazon

AIKE AK2903 Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer

A built-in HEPA filter, automatic heating that heats up to save more than 70% of energy use per day, UL approved and 45 second overtime protection are all features of this dryer. The company guarantees the device for two years with worry-free replacement. The carbon brush motor can dry your hands in 10 – 15 seconds.

AIKE AK2903 Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer with Hepa Filter Polished Stainless-Steel UL Approved

Buy on Amazon

ASIALEO Commercial Hand Dryer

This dryer takes up less space because of its patented horizontal compact design. It dries your hands in 8 – 10 seconds using a motor tested for more than half a million times without any issues. The noise level comes in at 70db with an airflow of 76.5 cubic feet per minute.

ASIALEO Commercial Hand Dryer High-Speed Automatic Electric Hand Dryers

Buy on Amazon

Dyson Airblade dB Hand Dryer AB14

The Dyson hand dryer is one of the fastest hand dryers you can get, but the price puts it out of reach for many small businesses. It moves air at an amazing and unmatched 420 miles an hour. A dry time of around 11 seconds, high-grade HEPA filter, 5-year warranty and a long-life brushless motor all make it a quality dryer. This hand dryer is not for everyone, but it gets rave reviews from suppliers.

Dyson Airblade dB Hand Dryer AB14

Buy on Amazon

Qualities to Look for In a Hand Dryer

Speed: New generation of hand dryers are fast, with 10 to 15 seconds drying times now the standard for quality devices.

New generation of hand dryers are fast, with 10 to 15 seconds drying times now the standard for quality devices. Automatic Hand Dryer: An automatic dryer is more sanitary and uses less energy because they turn off as soon as the hand is removed. Push-button models have a timer cycle that continues to run until it is over.

An automatic dryer is more sanitary and uses less energy because they turn off as soon as the hand is removed. Push-button models have a timer cycle that continues to run until it is over. Noise: Fast, powerful hand dryers can be noisy. If this is a concern, look for units with adjustable motor speeds or low decibels.

Fast, powerful hand dryers can be noisy. If this is a concern, look for units with adjustable motor speeds or low decibels. Energy Use: Contrary to the name, high-powered automatic units are in reality more energy efficient. This is because they dry hands quicker and cut off when not in service.

Contrary to the name, high-powered automatic units are in reality more energy efficient. This is because they dry hands quicker and cut off when not in service. Vandal Proof: Depending on the location, hand dryers can be roughed up. In this case, you do not want the most expensive/high-end unit. Look into vandal-proof dryers so they can last longer.

Depending on the location, hand dryers can be roughed up. In this case, you do not want the most expensive/high-end unit. Look into vandal-proof dryers so they can last longer. Disabled Restrooms: When you install hand dryers in a disabled restroom it is more of an installation issue than a specific unit. But a quitter dryer can be beneficial to someone in a wheelchair.

Commercial hand dryers have become a standard in the vast majority of public restrooms. As a matter of fact, customers now expect a hand dryer in order to avoid another point of contact. The good news is you can find hand dryers across all budgets and quickly install one in your place of business.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: