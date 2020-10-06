CorpNet Founder: How to Get Into the Inc 5000

Looking to join the ranks of names like Microsoft by getting listed as an industry leading private SMB? Maybe as a stepping stone to incorporating?

Read on to find out how you can do both.

CorpNet has been recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It’s the third time for the company that helps businesses incorporate, form LLCs and/or maintain compliance.

Small Business Trends contacted Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com . She supplied some tips on how to get your name in this respected catalog of America’s fastest growing private companies.

“We are thrilled we made the Inc. 5000 list—for the third time,” Akalp writes. “In today’s volatile business environment, we are excited about our continued growth.”

CorpNet Makes the Inc 5000 List

The company is expanding at an average rate of 40%, month-over-month.

Akalp went on to describe why small businesses should care about getting listed.

“The Inc. 5000 recognizes America’s fastest-growing, privately-held SMBs,” Akalp says.

“Some of the best-known, well-respected companies such as Zappos, Patagonia, Jamba Juice, and Microsoft have previously made the list. We are so humbled to share this type of honor with companies like that. “

So how does a small business follow CorpNet’s example? Akalp explains the steps involved.

“You have to apply online and make sure your company meets the Inc. 5000 eligibility requirements,” she says. “For this year, we had to report revenues and number of employees for 2016 and 2019. “

She also says that patience is a virtue that will help you with this process.

“Once you apply you have to submit information to verify your revenue. Then you wait,” she says. “Some companies get a follow-up call from the Inc. editorial staff if they need to get more information. Then you wait some more. We got an email in August letting us know we made the list. “

Insider Tips

She’s also got some insider tips that can help you get an edge. First and foremost is putting a good foot forward. Akalp says that offering your clients and customers the very best you have at all times is a good way to get listed.

Innovation is another key that makes a difference.

“It’s harder to grow if you keep doing what you’ve always done,” she says. “ Our new partnership with Gusto is an example of going where we’ve never been before. And it paid off for us.”

Recently, CorpNet partnered with that company. Gusto serves as a fulfillment resource for clients who need to register payroll taxes in the state of California.

The move is proof that innovation pays off.

“The program was so successful, we are expanding that service to all 50 states,” Akalp says.

There were other innovations that put CorpNet on the Inc 5000 radar. Like an amped up partnership program. It’s a resource for business professionals who want to expand their service offerings and increase their revenues. It’s growing at an average rate of 50% month-over-month.

Finally, there’s respect for your team. Akalp feels your staff are the ones that are dealing with your clients and earning their loyalty. Engaging them by treating them well can make all the difference.