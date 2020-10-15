Facebook Launches Season of Support for Small Business Holiday Shopping Rush

In a bid to help small businesses capitalize on the upcoming holiday shopping season, Facebook has launched its Season of Support initiative. With the new offering businesses conducting holiday promotions on Facebook or Instagram will receive free training, marketing support and insights.

The Season of Support is a three-month-long initiative for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to help them make the most of the upcoming holiday shopping season. The support package provides businesses with resources to strengthen connections with customers as well as boost sales.

Facebook Season of Support

Facebook’s offering includes 11 weeks of education, resources, and training for small businesses. It is free of charge for businesses with a Facebook Page or Instagram business account. The Season of Support also includes:

A free personalized marketing plan for your business

Tips on boosting posts

Free video training

Promotional assistance

Toolkits to help drive up holiday sales

The goal is to get your online presence ready, keep your audience engaged, increase sales, and manage your online presence. And you will be able to make this possible by learning with a full collection of videos so you can gain new skills. Additionally, you can come together in virtual events with your community to share insights and connect with entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Social Media and the Holiday Shopping Season in a Pandemic

Studies indicate social media is among the most important marketing channels for businesses. In fact, it is estimated that by 2023, the number of social network users in the United States will increase to 257 million.

This makes a compelling case for businesses to invest in social media marketing. Social media is helping customers find the products they need locally. According to Deloitte 40% of customers are using more and more social media and online messaging to get recommendations to buy products.

With the holiday season on the horizon, businesses will need to craft their holiday campaign early. And they have to do this while taking into account the pandemic. This is because more people are going to be shopping online than in previous years.

The offering by Facebook will help businesses get traction on their road to recovery from COVID-19.