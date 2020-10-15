Fiverr Small Business Needs Index Highlights Services Most In-Demand

The semi-annual Small Business Needs Index from Fiverr just revealed the most in-demand services on its platform. And for this index eCommerce, dropshipping, and web development top the list of services small businesses are looking for.

For freelancers providing these services, it means they will be in more demand. So, as small businesses and freelancers cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic, this type of data can help them find each other.

The Fiverr index is a collection of data gathered over a six-month period showing the demand from small businesses around the world. This includes products, platforms, and tools they rely on to support the growth of their business. And in this case, which is driven by the environment the pandemic has created, improving their digital presence is critically important.

Improving Your Digital Presence

A quick look at the results from the index shows digital-related services are up considerably over the previous six months.

Dropshipping; 319%

Shopify Promotion; 247%

Youtube Editing; 231%

Front End Web Developer; 205%

Product Mockup; 186%

Facebook Promotion; 174%

Social Media Design; 158%

App Development; 133%

Brand Name; 85%

Customer Service; 85%

In the U.S. the top three services are Trademarks – 104%; Real Estate Video – 67%; Customer Service – 53%.

For Small Businesses

For small businesses, this index provides some valuable insights into what is trending in the economy. With this data, you can start looking at what type of products, services and workforce is going to be needed.

Based on this data you can make some informed decisions on how to address the demand that will be coming your way. The ability to identify the type of services your small business needs will also help access the skilled professionals who can help you.

For Freelancers

Freelancers can now work from virtually anywhere. And with this index in hand, they can find out the services that are in demand globally. If you happen to be an expert in one of these fields, you can better market your talent in these locations.

Take a look at the rest of the data from the index in the infographic below.