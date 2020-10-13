Foldio360 Smart Dome Helps with 360 Product Photos

Foldio has announced the launch of its new offering Foldio360 Smart Dome that helps you capture 360° photos with ease. Foldio360 Smart Dome works with various devices including smartphones, DSLRs and PCs. Besides capturing photos, the Foldio360 also helps to produce animations and videos as well.

With the Foldio360 users no longer need to move around their equipment after every shot to find the perfect lighting. By simply adjusting the brightness and color temperature with their phones or PCs, and switching the front and top covers they can take different angle images of their product.

The Foldio360 Smart Dome

The globe-shaped photo studio with a built-in 3600 motorized turntable is a hybrid of all of Foldio’s products.

The Foldio360 offers:

Customizable lighting, no shadow concerns (thanks to its d ome shape design enabling precise and uniform lighting. ), and less Photoshop editing.

Comes with full product package for 360 0 shooting including lighting equipment, 360 turntable, lighting box, editing software

Offers a free Foldio360 application available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store making it easy to upload instant photos.

Can take 360 0 images, GIFs or videos of objects with dimensions as large as 6” X 6” X 6”

The LED lighting inside comes with adjustable brightness and color temperature settings (2300K – 5600K) allowing you to get the right look that you’re going for with your photos

How 360 Degree Photography can Boost Your Products

With 360 pictures and videos, you let your customers get a great overview of your item. This alone can help customers make a quick purchasing decision. Whether you are a corporate designer, handmade designer, blogger or amateur E-Commerce seller, it will provide a different perspective of your product.

Using 360 photos for your products also encourages customers to stay longer on your pages. This will give you a boost over your competition in terms of conversion rates. And as more people shop online because of the pandemic, these images can provide the feel of browsing for products much like a brick and mortar environment.

Currently, the Foldio360 Smart Dome is part of a Kickstarter campaign surpassing its $100,000 goal. With 38 days to go it has a total of $173,113.