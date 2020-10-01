Google for Small Business Launches Holiday Hub

Google for Small Business has launched a new Holiday Hub feature. Holiday Hub is designed to help small businesses digitally prepare for the holiday season.

Google for Small Business Holiday Hub

Google for Small Business provides resources, tools, training, and guidance to help small businesses grow online. The new Holiday Hub feature is designed specifically for ensuring small businesses are digitally-optimized for the forthcoming holiday season.

With the ongoing pandemic uncertainty, this year’s holiday season will be more important than ever for small businesses. Consumers are carrying out their seasonal shopping even earlier. Estimates show that 70% of US adults will do more than half their holiday shopping online this year.

Preparing for the Holiday Season Early

It is therefore more important than ever that small businesses prepare early to increase their digital presence. With a strong online presence, small businesses will be in a better position to meet the high demand for online shopping.

This is where Google for Small Business’s Holiday Hub could prove invaluable. The Hub provides small businesses with personalized recommendations to reach shoppers across Google Search, Shopping and Maps.

Local Opportunity Finder Tool

Small businesses can also take advantage of the updated Local Opportunity Finder tool. The tool provides businesses with personalized suggestions for making improvement to their business profile directly from Google Search and Maps.

Grow My Store Tool

The Grow My Store Tool feature analyzes a small business website’s customer experience. It shows how the site performs compared to other retailers within the same category. Small businesses are then provided with tailored recommendations for making improvements to their website.

How Small Businesses Can Use Holiday Hub

Small businesses must claim a profile on Google My Business. The Google My Business platform is dedicated to helping small businesses connect with customers across Google Search and Maps. Once verified, businesses can share information with shoppers. Such information may be related to store opening hours, contact details, curbside pickup, and discounts and offers.