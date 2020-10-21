How to Choose a WordPress Host for Your Business Site (INFOGRAPHIC)

You want a business website, but do you know how to choose a WordPress host? The right web hosting company will dictate the performance of your site and in turn the success of your business.

A new infographic from wpbiginner rightfully says, “Making your website better is more important than ever.” This as the number of people working and shopping online continues to increase because of the pandemic.

How to Pick the Right WordPress Host

Titled “How to Pick the Best WordPress Host,” the infographic reveals some particularly important points to consider when choosing a WordPress hosting company.

Before You Start

Before you start looking for a company wpbeginner recommends for you to:

Decide what type of hosting you will need

List the features you will need

Compare the price and features of the providers

Use free trial periods

Types of Hosting

Depending on what type of website you want to run, the hosting company will offer different storage, server speed, reliability, control, and technical knowledge requirement. They are Shared Hosting; Virtual private server (VPS); Dedicated server; Cloud; Managed WordPress Hosting.

When it comes to what to look for in a WordPress host provider, wpbeginner says you should look for pre-installed WordPress and automatic updates with nightly backups. Additionally, look for 24/7 security tech, and expert support as part of the service they offer. Finally, do not forget to check if the web servers are built specifically for hosting WordPress websites.

The Need for Speed

Google’s very own best practices dictate your website should load in three seconds or less. If it takes longer, it is a demerit towards how Google ranks your site. Additionally, a faster website gives your users a better experience and improves search rankings. Otherwise, you will start losing visitors to your site. A 9-second lag in page load time will increase the mobile bounce rate by 123%.

To optimize the speed of your site check for bad plugins, WordPress configuration, external scripts, web hosting and page size. Once you have this in place, test the speed of your site with readily available tools on a regular basis.

To find out more on how to choose a WordPress hosting service take a look at the infographic below.