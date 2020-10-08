New Carefree Package from IONOS Offers Website Help to Small Business and Freelancers

If your novice website skills occupy a lot of your time, you may want to check out this new service from IONOS. Instead of wasting precious business time attempting to manage your website, IONOS’s website package can control your site for you.

IONOS, web hosting and cloud partners for small businesses, have launched a new MyWebsite Design feature. The service offers small businesses and entrepreneurs a practical solution to creating and maintaining a strong online presence.

IONOS Carefree for Small Business and Freelancers

As businesses continue to wrestle with the implications of the pandemic, having a solid website is more important than ever.

A website reflects the character of a business. It promotes and sells a company’s products and services while engaging with customers and prospectives.

Building and maintaining an appealing website take time and expertise. The new MyWebsite Design service helps small businesses achieve the right website for their individual purposes and aims.

The new package includes a personal consultation with IONOS web design expert. The support involves ongoing coordination and communication with IONOS to discuss the design of the website. A homepage with up to seven sub-pages will then be created based on the MyWebsite Creator Design Templates.

Small businesses using the MyWebsite Design feature can also benefit for graphic creation support, including logos and images. Privacy page creation support is also provided.

An automatic maintenance service ensures sites are regularly updated. Such updates include the replacement of outdated images, updates to contact information and other continuous support.

The MyWebsite Design service is available in three different packages. The most basic ‘S’ package includes three individualized pages and 1 website edit per quarter. The ‘M’ package includes five individualized pages and 1 edit per quarter. The ‘L’ package includes seven individualized pages and unlimited website edits per quarter.

Like all IONOS packages, MyWebsite Design users can benefit from five mailboxes, one domain, and one WildCard SSL Starter certificate. Users also get automatic access to WebAnalytics Basic and unlimited webspace.