The New Keap Makes Automation for Small Business Easier

Looking for CRM business automation you can set from a mobile device? Then Easy Automations, the new updated tool from Keap, may be for you. The pre-built and customized templates can be turned on simply by pushing a button.

Small Business Trends recently spoke with Ernest Saco, Sr. Product Manager and People Leader at Keap, about the new updates.

“These are easy to use automations that can save you time by automating repetitive tasks in just minutes,” he said.

The updates cover a lot of ground the average pressed-for-time business owner will want to know about. Not only that, they’re fast. It takes less than three minutes to automate items like scheduling.

Keap Easy Automations

These updates are also designed to move leads through the sales funnel quickly with user friendly drop down menus.

Saco says many businesses understand the benefits of automation but they run into a familiar roadblock.

“Most of the tools on the market today require a high level of marketing and tech savvy,” Saco said.

He also said the different jargon between competitors in the space frustrated business owners.

Enter Easy Automations. They’re the brainchild of the nearly 20 years of experience Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) has in the automation space. These updates are the result of some tweaking the company did to improve on an earlier automation tool called Campaign Builder.

The updates centered around a simple automation process and metric they used to find success.

Easy Automations Features

“We eventually got to a point where we were getting a consistent 70% publish rate,” Saco said. “This was opposed to the 11% that we were getting in Campaign Builder. We were getting people to publish in a half or third of the time.”

Easy Automations has other big features that digitally greases small business workflow?

The updates send personalized follow-ups designed to get new leads to engage and buy.

You can also generate tasks automatically in fulfillment and sales so your process is seamless and efficient.

The updates also allow you to ask for referrals and reviews because word-of-mouth is still important.

Increased meetings and sales is simple with automated appointment invites. These allow you to schedule and follow up with prospects and customers.

Simple language is another advantage. There’s a noticeable lack of jargon in the prompts for and in the templates that makes the process clear and easy to understand.

“We started with normal everyday language. When this happens, that happens because that’s all automation really is,” Saco said.

For example one of the general prompts says: “When this happens (eg: an appointment is scheduled) is followed by another that says, ‘Then this will be automated.’ That brings up ready made or customized templates to choose from like sending the notification.

In the end, these new tools are both simple and fast.

“In the past automation has been too time consuming for small business owners,” said Keap Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Bhatia in a company release. “Easy Automations democratizes automation to the masses by removing a lot of the complexity. Now more entrepreneurs will have the freedom and time to focus on growth and delighting clients. This is the future of small business automation.”

The bulk of the clients for these Easy Automations are service providers. Still almost any business that has people making purchases can use this product.