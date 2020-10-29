Looka Brand Kit Helps Businesses Get Started with Logo Maker and More

Looka the AI-powered logo maker has announced the launch of its all-in-one Brand Kit to help businesses manage all their marketing collateral.

The launch of Looka’s latest offering was in great part driven by a 21% year-over-year increase in logo purchases. And this was happening as the COVID-19-related lockdowns worldwide were taking place.

Looka Brand Kit

Customers can start with their logo design inspiration by first selecting their preferred logo style, color, and symbols. Once finished with their logos they can opt to use the branding solution.

With the Brand Kit you get the following features:

Access to over 300 branded templates or you can make your own custom marketing content.

The branding solutions include logo files, social media assets, flyers, letterheads, email signatures, business cards, and more.

In addition to designing you can preview your logo on marketing collateral mockups to see the feel of your design.

If you are happy with your design, you will get all of the design files including high-res PNGs and vector logo files to use online and in print.

Looka uses its proprietary AI algorithm to help users design logos, choose colors, select photos, add company information, and other brand elements.

Close to 200 million logos have been generated by Looka users since the company was established in 2016.

Why is Branding Important?

Branding is an important component of how a business remains competitive. Logos, taglines, and other marketing collateral in essence help your business distinguish itself from the competition. It helps your business resonate with customers as well as clarifying what your offerings are.

From the customer’s perspective, your brand signifies the human side of your business. How your business treats customers, its trustworthiness, reliability, and other relations that form an emotional connection with customers. It is this connection that will ultimately forge better relations with customers which in turn brings about loyalty, customer retention, a great reputation, and of course more conversions.

Users of Looka’s Brand Kit will have year-round access to edit and design new assets for their businesses for a monthly subscription of $7.99.