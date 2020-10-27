New Services Being Added to Paychex Flex

Paychex Flex is a comprehensive all-in-one cloud-based HR technology solution with a scalable platform capable of addressing the needs of businesses small and large. The company just announced improvements to the platform with new products designed to support businesses so they can cope with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to continue supporting employers through the pandemic and move into the future of work. This entails helping businesses reduce risk, maintain compliance, better assess performance, and adapt to mobile and AI-driven trends.

Paychex Flex New Services

Apple Watch/Google Assistant Device Integration: Workers can now access their HR information such as payment information and Paychex Flex notifications via voice command.

PEO Protection Plus Package: Provides protection from unforeseen costs by covering businesses with both Cyber Liability and Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) policies.

EEO-1 Compliance: Easily capture, track, and prepare a report for completing the Employment Data section of the EEO-1 Report.

Tax Lookup: The new Tax Lookup automatically recommends applicable state, unemployment, and local taxes so you can apply employee tax information more accurately.

Flex Time Employee User Experience: Allows your employees to track their hours, request time off, review their timecards, or exchange shifts with other workers from any device.

Peer Reviews: Provides a platform for distributed teams to communicate on a continuous basis with feedback and self-review workflows.

The Importance of Technology

In the release for the product launch, Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management, explains the importance of technology.

Hammond goes on to say, more business leaders are turning to technology. Adding, “The products and services we’re introducing are powerful tools in helping business owners protect what they’ve worked hard to build – from both a financial and safety standpoint – and provide support to help them continue to achieve their growth goals.”

More than ever businesses are using digital technology to better serve their employees and customers. From remote work to contactless payment systems, technology is allowing businesses to continue operating. The new line of products for Paychex Flex makes this possible by simplifying and protecting business operations.