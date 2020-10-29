Nextiva Becomes Official Communications Partner of the Pac-12 Conference

The Pac-12 Conference was having a communications issue only made worse by the pandemic. And Nextiva had the solution.

The problem the Pac-12 had was one shared by small businesses, especially over the last year.

Today, Nextiva a partnership with the Pac-12 Conference to be its Official Communications Partner. Nextiva will work with the conference, the 12 athletic departments of the universities in the Pac-12, and be an official partner of the annual Rose Bowl game.

“Joining the Conference of Champions is an exciting moment for our company,” Nextiva CEO Tomas Gorny says.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott says of this partnership, “There is no time more important than now for the Pac-12 to partner with a leader in communication in order to stay connected. Our partnership with Nextva reflects the strength of our Pac-12 athletic programs and Conference brand, and we look forward to working closely with Nextiva to support our communications needs.”

The Pac-12 includes the following member schools:

University of Arizona

Arizona State University

University of California-Berkely

University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of Colorado

University of Oregon

Oregon State University

University of Southern California (USC)

Stanford University

University of Utah

University of Washington

Washington State University

Nextiva Partners with Pac-12 Conference

Why is the Pac-12 partnering with Nextiva?

“The Pac-12’s partnership with Nextiva began with them looking for next-generation business communications,” Nextiva Chief Marketing Officer Yaniv Masjedi says. “They need upgrades to an existing system. There’s a need to link communications to customer and partner data.”

The pandemic in 2020 created new needs for the conference, just like it has for small businesses in the US. Organizations like the Pac-12 and small businesses actually share common concerns now: How do you connect employees and customers when they’re not always in close proximity to each other.

Now, the Pac-12 will use Nextiva technology to help the conference manage communications among its remote teams and offer advanced sales productivity tools so the Pac-12 works more efficiently with its numerous partners, vendors and prospects.

Not only will this partnership include the Pac-12 implementing Nextiva technology, the communications company will also be visible at conference events.

Nextiva will be featured on stadium signage throughout the conference. Coaches will have the Nextiva logo on their communications headsets and commercials for Nextiva will run in the Pac-12 markets.

Why Should Small Businesses Pay Attention?

Rarely would you believe that an organization as big as the Pac-12 and small business would share the same concerns. But lately, that’s more true than ever. That’s why this deal made sense to the conference.

“This partnership is about unified communication and collaboration solutions,” Masjedi said. “Every small business needs these, too.”

The Pac-12 will integrate Nextiva technology, including its cloud phone service, video conferencing, team chat capabilities and more. And, probably most importantly, it’s all done in one simple platform.

This technology helps the Pac-12 maintain better communications with its partners and within the organization, and that’s definitely a need for small business.

“Modern business communication platforms give them the simplicity and comprehensive features they need to communicate across the whole company easily. Small businesses need business communications tools to help them with their customers,” Masjedi says. “They should know cloud solutions are available.”

