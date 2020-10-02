If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Floor mats are perhaps some of the most overlooked office or business fixtures around. Besides helping to keep your premises clean, they keep you safe as they reduce accidents by preventing the floor from getting slippery.

They also help extend the life of your flooring by reducing the impact of heavy traffic and providing padding and cover. Besides foot traffic, your furniture can also cause damage to your floor through scuffs, scratches, and dings, especially if you have wooden floors.

If you want to experience these benefits and protect your floor, take a look at these mats.

Best Office Floor Mats

Amazon Polycarbonate Chair Mat

Top Pic: Amazon’s polycarbonate mat is impact resistant and it provides an easy-glide rolling surface for your chair and will not curl, cup or flex on hard floor surfaces. This mat is for hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum, concrete, and other hard floor surfaces.

AmazonBasics Polycarbonate Chair Mat For Hard Floors

Buy on Amazon

Sallous Chair Mat

Runner up: Sallous’ chair mat is made of polyester and an acrylic resin with 100% recyclable materials. The soft loop-like fabric protects your floor from beings damaged by chair legs. The soft fabric is designed specifically for hard floors only and is not made for carpets. You can clean it by washing it or a vacuum cleaner.

Office Chair Mat, Upgraded Version – Office Desk Chair Mat for Hardwood Floors

Buy on Amazon

Anji Mountain Standard Bamboo Roll-Up Chair Mat

Best Value: This chair mat is made from 100% durable bamboo and a UV-curved coating for extra durability. Since it is bamboo you can easily clean it with a damp cloth and water. The company offers a 30-day warranty.

Anji Mountain Standard Bamboo Roll-Up Chairmat

Buy on Amazon

Floortex Polycarbonate Chair Mat

The Floortex Polycarbonate Chair Mat’s translucency will showoff your flooring. It is made with 100% recyclable polycarbonate with a smooth back and an anti-slip coating which will keep the mat in place without leaving marks or residue. Floortex for carpeted floors also offers mats with grippers that keep your chair mat in place without damaging the carpet.

Floortex Polycarbonate Chair Mat 60″ x 48″ for Hard Floors

Buy on Amazon

Evolve Modern Shape 33″ x 44″ Clear Office Chair Mat

Evolve Modern Shape is designed to keep the wheels of your chair on the mat because of its shape. It has a cleated backing so it can grip low pile carpet up to 1/4” and low-medium pile carpet up to 3/8”. This mat is made in the USA and it comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

Evolve Modern Shape 33″ x 44″ Clear Office Chair Mat with Lip for Low Pile Carpet

Buy on Amazon

Homek Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor with Footrest

The Homek Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor with Footrest protects both your floor and your feet. The mat has scratch and tear-resistant surface while providing smooth rolling for your chair. The padded side for your feet has a 1/2” core of NBR memory foam you can use sitting or standing.

Homek Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor with Footrest – Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat

Buy on Amazon

Tempered Glass Chair Mat

If you want a different type of mat, this is a great alternative. The Tempered glass is strong and this mat is tested to take weights up to 1000 pounds and it is scratch-resistant. You can use it on both carpets and hardwood floors. It includes 4 anti-slip pads for hardwood floors

Tempered Glass Chair Mat, 36″×46“, 1/5 Inch Thick Office Chair Mat Carpet & Hardwood Floor

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose a Floor Mat?

When you choose a mat for your office, take into account the size, your desk, flooring, and the casters of your chair. Similarly, you should also look into the material of the mat because there are materials that may be hazardous to your health.

Floor Type: Carpet, hardwood, and tile floors will require different types of mats. The wrong material can damage your floor or even break the wheels on your chair.

Size: Check to see if the sizes available meet your needs. Make sure to factor in the amount of space you cover with your chair, furniture and leg traffic.

Materials: Find out if the materials the mat is made of is free from phthalates and other toxic components. You should also check if it is waterproof in case of spillage.

Durability: A decent floor mat should have a weight capacity of up to 1,000 pounds. If it is not, it will start cracking and breaking sooner than later.

Edging: The edge on a mat can be straight or beveled. If you have carpet, the beveled edge is best and for hard floors, a straight edge is ideal.

Make sure to look out for these features in order to get the best possible office mat.

