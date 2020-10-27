If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As Guy Clark said in his song ‘Hank Williams Said It Best,’ “One man’s art is another man’s scrawl.” So, in looking at the artwork in this article, it is important to keep that in mind. However, by showing these pieces you might open yourself to something new with office wall art to personalize your space.

After all, more than half (53%) of employees say having art in the workplace makes them happier. And the impact goes beyond employees because they also influence clients.

When you are ready for some art in your office you can look for artworks that tell the story of your brand and convey the core values of your company. Or you can just have art for art’s sake and enjoy it for what it is.

Best Office Wall Art to Personalize Your Space

Walnut Framed Large Old Vintage American Flag

Top Pick: This painting of a vintage flag evokes the weight of history without much else. One look at this painting and it demands solemn respect for what has made the flag what it is. This piece is at home in a law office or anywhere else for that matter.

Pyradecor Walnut Framed Large Old Vintage American Flag Canvas Prints Wall Art Pictures Paintings

Bushwood. A Tribute to Caddyshack

Runner Up: Painted by David O’Keefe this piece brings together all the characters in Caddyshack while capturing their quirks. Whether you love golf, the movie or both, it is a painting that will bring a smile to the people that see it.

Bushwood. A Tribute to Caddyshack Fine Art Print

Colorful World Map Wall Art

Best Value: A map of the world conveys a sense of wonder no matter how many times you have seen it. This piece is divided into three equal parts with capital and major cities of countries around the world. Each section is 16” high and 12” wide, so it is big, but not too big.

Colorful World Map Wall Art on Canvas Black Deco Prints Paintings 3 Pieces Travel Map of The World

Las Meninas Maids Of Honour by Diego Velazquez

In the world of painting Velazquez’s Las Meninas will always stand out as a masterpiece with attention to detail and technique that still astounds centuries later. Velazquez captured 17th-century Spanish royalty as well as himself and his studio in the painting. If you are into the classics, this is a great painting to have in your office.

Las Meninas Maids Of Honour by Diego Velazquez

The Prayer at Valley Forge

This painting by Arnold Friberg depicts George Washington at Valley Forge when things were looking dire in the cruel winter of 1777-1778. The painting captures the gravity of the situation concisely and with the posterity of history, one can deeply appreciate the moment. If you want to get inspired, this is the painting to do it, especially once you know the history.

The Prayer at Valley Forge, Textured Litho, Black w/gold frame

Oak Tree, Sunset City, California

Ansel Adams’ ability to capture the majesty, beauty and solitude of nature has yet to be equaled. The picture of this oak tree is a great reminder of the ability to use light, form, and texture to render masterpieces. This is a work of art that can go in any office.

Oak Tree, Sunset City, California, 1962 by Ansel Adams

Grey and White Animals Canvas Prints

As part of his Ashes and Snow exhibition, Canadian filmmaker, and photographer Gregory Colbert has created some uniquely beautiful images. His contemplative pieces look at nature and people as one and this one is no different. If you want a piece you can relax to or start a conversation with, this is it.

DekHome Grey and White Animals Canvas Prints Elephant Meditation at Front of Monk

Tips for Choosing Office Wall Art

Include your employees: By involving your employees in the process, you make the environment they work in more enjoyable. Not everyone is going to agree but making the effort will be much appreciated.

By involving your employees in the process, you make the environment they work in more enjoyable. Not everyone is going to agree but making the effort will be much appreciated. Size and space: First figure out the available space you have for the artwork. Then use pieces that complement the space without overwhelming or underwhelming it.

First figure out the available space you have for the artwork. Then use pieces that complement the space without overwhelming or underwhelming it. Budget: Have a clear budget set because this is one project that can easily get out of hand without strict control.

Have a clear budget set because this is one project that can easily get out of hand without strict control. Colors: Take the colors you already have in your office into consideration. Find the right balance.

Take the colors you already have in your office into consideration. Find the right balance. Change it up: If you want to create a new environment every six to 12 months, you can rent the pieces and change them regularly.

If you want to create a new environment every six to 12 months, you can rent the pieces and change them regularly. Lighting: Once you spend the money buying or renting the art, make sure it is properly lit so everyone can appreciate it.

Once you spend the money buying or renting the art, make sure it is properly lit so everyone can appreciate it. Your Industry: Take the industry you are in into account and select the artwork accordingly.

The space you create in your office tells a story. And everyone from your employees to your clients forms an impression of you and your business based on this space. If you choose the artwork you display carefully, you can control the narrative of your brand as soon as people walk into your office.

