Real Connections SoFla, From an Events Company to Online Community

The pandemic has made it increasingly difficult for companies to facilitate in-person events. That has been especially relevant for companies that want to build community — like Real Connections SoFla.

The company previously focused on in-person wellness events. But it has since found a way to provide community value online. Read all about the business in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers events and an online community for healthy living.

Founder Jess Pfeffer told Small Business Trends, “We are a holistic talent agency and holistic online community. Our mission is to spread health and wellness tips, tools and techniques to help you live your best life.”

Business Niche

Providing authentic experiences.

Pfeffer says, “Each teacher is passionate about their topic, education, and desire to serve the community.”

How the Business Got Started

As an events business.

Pfeffer elaborates, “Last year I launched this business as an in person event based community. With a background in events, education, and networking I wanted to elevate all of the holistic practitioners in my life that are talented and passionate but don’t always love the backend business aspects.”

Biggest Win

Pivoting to an online business model.

Pfeffer explains, “Due to COVID we are on pause of in person events. At first I wasn’t sure it would work. But seeing how many people are working from home, at home with their kids, this is a great opportunity for the community to still feel connected.”

Biggest Risk

Changing the business model.

Though it ended up working out, it could have been a disaster.

Pfeffer adds, “We could have lost interest from our community. The end result would have made this business unviable.”

Lesson Learned

Grow from each experience.

Pfeffer says, “I wouldn’t change a thing. Each step has made me grow not just professionally but personally. I have stepped out of my comfort zone. And working on my own learning and growing from it all.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Growing the audience.

Pfeffer explains, “I would use it to offer these classes to a population that can’t afford the membership. I would use that resource to get more marketing to a wider audience. And I would pay each teacher a lot more money for their time.”

