Safety goggles protect your eyes from a range of harmful and destructive exposure. With the right goggles, you can block chemicals, liquids, dirt, dust, or debris from entering your eyes.

Whether you are in a construction or landscaping site or manufacturing facility, automotive repair shop, laboratory, or woodworking, having safety goggles is essential.

Not only that but in many cases, it is mandated by law to have the goggles on to perform a certain type of task. If your employees do not have these goggles on, it can result in a violation. Even worse, they can get seriously injured if they do not have them on.

So, whether it is for your staff or yourself, here are some great choices.

Best Safety Goggles for Work

DEWALT DPG94-1C Dominator

Top Pick: The DEWALT safety glasses polycarbonate lenses are made with toughened anti-scratch coating. It includes Rubber tipped temples to provide a non-slip comfortable fit and it is treated to prevent fogging. When it comes to UV rays, it protects against 99. 9% of the harmful rays.

DEWALT DPG94-1C Dominator SAFETY Glasses, Clear Lens

Gateway Safety 6980

Runner Up: Gateway Safety 6980’s polycarbonate lens can fit over most prescription glasses, making it ideal for those using glasses. It comes in at only 1.6 ounces, but it meets ANSI Z87.1+ and CSA Z94.3 impact standards. Adjustable length temples provide a custom fit and the flexible temple tips minimize pinching.

Gateway Safety 6980 Cover2 Safety Glasses Protective Eye Wear – Over-The-Glass (OTG)



Kleenguard Maverick Safety Glasses

Best Value: Kleenguard Maverick Safety Glasses weighs 1.13 ounces and provides protection from fog and scratching. Its polycarbonate lenses offer protection from ultraviolet A (UVA), ultraviolet B (UVB), and ultraviolet C (UVC) protection. It also meets the ANSI Z87. 1+ standards to protect from impacts along with integrated side shields and brow guard has all the angles covered.

Kleenguard Maverick Safety Glasses with Integrated Side Shields

Uvex Ultra-Spec 2001 OTG

This safety goggle can prescription eyewear and it is available in clear or gray lenses. The side shield provides additional protection from debris and splashes while meeting ANSI Z87.1+ 2015 and CSA Z94.3 standards. The polycarbonate coating material also prevents fogging and scratching.

Uvex Ultra-Spec 2001 OTG Visitor Specs Safety Glasses with Clear Uvextreme Anti-Fog Lens

NoCry Safety Glasses

At only 0.99 ounces this is a light safety glass that protects your eyes from 90-100% of harmful UV radiation. Made from latex-free polycarbonate material it also fog, glare and scratch-resistant. Best of all the company stands by its products by making it right with a replacement or giving your money back.

NoCry Safety Glasses with Clear Anti Fog Scratch Resistant Wrap-Around Lenses and No-Slip Grips

Allen Company Shooting & Safety Fit Over Glasses

These goggles come with a wraparound frame large enough to fit prescription glasses under it. The metallic coating offers 100% UV protection and it is ANSI Z87.1 impact resistance rated. The yellow lens also features a metallic coating suitable for low to average lighting conditions.

Allen Company Shooting & Safety Fit Over Glasses for Use with Prescription Eyeglasses, Clear Lenses

Crews BK310AF BearKat 3

A Duramass scratch-resistant coating and a clear fog lens gives this light 0.87-ounce goggles some great features. The polycarbonate lens filters 99.9% of UV rays. Additional safety standards include meeting the military’s MIL-PRF-31013 clause 3.5.1.1 for high-velocity impact protection and exceed the ANSI Z87+ rating.

Crews BK310AF BearKat 3 Polycarbonate Clear Anti-Fog Lens Safety Glasses

How to choose Safety Goggles?

While shopping for safety goggles you will need to first consider the type of work you do. Are you working in an environment where your eyes are exposed to projectiles or do you require protection from chemicals? Not all goggles work for all environments and you will also need to make sure you are purchasing a pair of safety goggles from a trusted brand.

Take these measures into consideration when buying your goggles:

Weight: Weight is important as it can impact comfort especially if you wear the goggles for extended amounts of time. Lightweight close-fitting glasses can help you work comfortably.

Weight is important as it can impact comfort especially if you wear the goggles for extended amounts of time. Lightweight close-fitting glasses can help you work comfortably. Fog and scratch resistant: It is important that your goggles are scratch-proof to prevent them from becoming easily damaged. And being fog-free helps you work uninterrupted without losing visibility.

It is important that your goggles are scratch-proof to prevent them from becoming easily damaged. And being fog-free helps you work uninterrupted without losing visibility. Peripheral protection: Your goggles should not only protect your eyes but also the area around your eyes. This is important is you are working in an environment where projectiles might be thrown your way.

Your goggles should not only protect your eyes but also the area around your eyes. This is important is you are working in an environment where projectiles might be thrown your way. Lenses: Look for lenses you can wear over prescription glasses and are made from polycarbonate material. It will give you unobstructed view and have maximum protection.

Look for lenses you can wear over prescription glasses and are made from polycarbonate material. It will give you unobstructed view and have maximum protection. Impact-resistant: Make sure your safety glasses conform to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) specifications for using, testing, choosing, and maintaining eye protection to prevent or minimize injuries to your eyes.

‘Safety First’ first is not just a catchy slogan, it is credo businesses should live by. The more safety precautions you take, the more secure your employees will feel. With the safety goggles on this list, you will be on your way to ensure that.

