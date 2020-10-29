SBE Council Applauds FCC Actions to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) has applauded the orders by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to support broadband investment and connectivity; and faster 5G Deployment.

FCC Moves to Expand 5G for Rural US

Among the decisions made by the FCC include the creation of a 5G Fund for Rural America. The move will help speed up access and the availability of fast, higher-quality internet connectivity for small businesses. This is especially important in underserved and rural communities in America.

Other decisions that garnered support from the SBE include:

The fund is expected to distribute as much as $9 billion over the next 10 years to extend 5G wireless broadband connectivity to rural communities.

More places in America will soon gain access to 5G networks including those without unsubsidized 4G LTE or 5G mobile broadband, and Tribal lands.

Part of the 5G fund will help deploy technology that will facilitate precision agriculture and boost agriculture productivity.

Streamlining state and local approval of certain wireless structure modifications to further accelerate the deployment of 5G.

Restoring Internet Freedom Order

The 5G Race

With the decision by the FCC, America gets a shot in the arm in its 5G race. With 5G networks, businesses stand to get higher data speeds than 4G. This translates to more amounts of data being easily transferred with little delay. Additionally, 5G also offers a higher capacity of networks meaning it can accommodate a larger number of devices per square mile. And this will allow enterprises to support a large number of devices in their infrastructure with faster data transmissions.

The president & CEO of the SBE Council, Karen Kerrigan, explains the importance of the 5G technology in the release. Kerrigan says, “There is no overstating the importance of the orders advanced by the FCC today. Taken together, these orders will accelerate access and the availability of fast, higher-quality internet connectivity for small businesses, especially in underserved and rural America.”

These capabilities will introduce new opportunities and more options across many industries. Everything from more efficient remote working to telehealth, augmented reality, and remote learning will be improved.