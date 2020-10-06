Sell on Instagram and Facebook Directly from a GoDaddy Website

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Got a GoDaddy website? Thinking about creating a GoDaddy website? You’ll be interested to learn that GoDaddy users can now sell their products through Instagram and Facebook.

The domain registrar and hosting company has announced new functionalities in its Websites + Marketing feature. The new functionalities are designed to help small businesses be more successful in ecommerce.

Sell on Instagram and Facebook from GoDaddy Sites

In 2019, more than 120 million consumers purchased products directly from Instagram. The image-sharing site is an invaluable ecommerce platform. Listing items on Instagram is becoming increasingly important, as more and more consumers are buying products online. GoDaddy users can take advantage of Instagram, by creating shoppable posts, syncing products and integrating with Instagram Checkout.

Websites + Marketing Ecommerce allows users to sell and fulfil orders on some of the most popular marketplaces in the US. These include Amazon, Etsy, eBay and Walmart, and now two of the most popular social media sites, Instagram and Facebook. Users can also list products on the world’s largest search platform – Google Shopping.

Giving small businesses greater freedom and power over online marketing is GoDaddy’s Over feature. Over is unique to GoDaddy’s Websites + Marketing product. It enables entrepreneurs to create beautifully designed visual content, without having to rely on a graphic designer. Over’s library of website templates has been built to be used on social media, in email marketing campaign, and more.

The Over product recognizes that websites aren’t the only place consumers interact with businesses and their products. The product is aimed at helping sellers engage with consumer on social media and in email campaigns. Interacting with people on such digital platforms is vital to small business success.

As more people shop online, GoDaddy’s Websites + Marketing product has witnessed a 90% year over year jump. By integrating Instagram and Facebook commerce, small businesses can harness the power of these social media giants. By doing so, they can become more competitive online and successful at ecommerce.