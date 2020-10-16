If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

From different types of workshops to construction sites, shop vacs are an essential tool. Whether you are at a shop in your business or your home garage, a good shop vac will make easy work of almost any mess.

From sawdust to nails, wood, screws, and liquids, you can pick them all up with a shop vac. The key is finding a well-built unit with a strong motor and capacity. You also want a vacuum that is easy to maneuver, with multiple attachments and good value for the price.

If you are in a specific industry, make sure it can clean up the waste you produce. Take a look at the seven shop vacs on this list so you can get an idea of what is available in the marketplace.

Best Shop Vac for Your Business

Here are 7 shop vacs that can keep your workplace clean and safe.

CRAFTSMAN CMXEVBE17595

Top Pick: With 20 gallons of capacity and 6.5 horsepower, this craftsman is a workhorse. The wet/dry feature can clean almost any size mess with its Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System. A 20 ft. power cord, a blowing port to blow dirt, and six different attachments make this vac a standout.

CRAFTSMAN CMXEVBE17596 20 Gallon 6.5 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac, Heavy-Duty Shop Vacuum

DeWALT DXVO6P

Runner Up: This DeWALT comes with a six-gallon capacity and four peak horsepower for wet or dry cleanup jobs. You also get a 10’ power cord, rubberized swiveling casters, built-in blower port, and three different types of nozzles. Another feature of this shop vac is it is portable. At 14.7 pounds you can easily put it in a trunk

DeWALT DXV06P 6 gallon Poly Wet/Dry Vac, Yellow

Shop-Vac 5989300

Best Value: The name Shop-Vac has been around since 1965 and the overall quality is what makes it the best value. Stainless steel construction, five-gallon stainless steel tank, 4.5 peak horsepower motor, and the Shop-Vac brand makes this a great tool. Add the 3-year warranty and the readily available attachments, filters and kits, it makes it even better.

Shop-Vac 5989300 5-Gallon 4.5 Peak HP Stainless Steel Wet Dry Vacuum

Stanley SL18115

The Stanley name is synonymous with construction and this shop vac is built to withstand different working environments. A four horsepower motor powers this multifunctional stainless steel vacuum/blower. You get a 5’ hose and a 10’ power cord along with a five-gallon capacity tank and multiple attachments.

Stanley 5 Gallon Wet Dry Vacuum, 4 Peak HP Stainless Steel 3 in 1 Shop Vac Blower



Armor All AA255

Not all businesses need a large shop vac. If this is your case, this Armor All vacuum is a light but powerful tool. You get a two peak horsepower motor and 2.5-gallon tank along with a 10’ power cord. Onboard accessories and storage with a handle on the top makes it easy to carry this 7-pound vacuum. A six-foot hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, and a detail brush with a two-year warranty are all part of the deal.

Armor All, AA255, 2.5 Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum



Vacmaster Professional Beast Series

The suction power and airflow of this vacuum can easily tackle any tough job around the job site, shop, or in the Garage. The 6.5 horsepower motor sits on top of a 16-gallon tank for tackling big cleaning jobs. The 7’ hose comes with a 20’ power cord, giving you 27’ of total reach. Two extension wands, floor nozzle with squeegee and brush, fine dust cartridge filter, foam filter, and air and noise diffuser come with the Vacmaster.

Vacmaster Professional – Professional Wet/Dry Vac, 16 Gallon, Beast Series

Porter-Cable PCX18301-4B

With a 4 peak horsepower motor, this is a wet/dry vacuum with a lot of suction power. A compact design makes it light at 11.58 pounds even though it has a 4-gallon stainless steel tank. A 10’ power cord along with floor nozzle, three extension wands, hose, and gulper nozzle gives you plenty of reach. Porter-Cable also includes a three-year limited warranty for this vac.

Porter-Cable PCX18301-4B 4 gallon 4Hp Wet/Dry Vacuum

Choosing Your Shop Vac

As a small business having a clean and efficient workplace is important. It helps prevent injury, create an inviting environment, and bring orderliness to your operations. When buying a shop vac, look at these features to ensure you are making a well-informed purchase.

Horsepower: The horsepower of the vacuum will determine what it can pick up. If you have heavy discarded items, make sure to get a unit with high horsepower.

The horsepower of the vacuum will determine what it can pick up. If you have heavy discarded items, make sure to get a unit with high horsepower. Capacity: Just as the horsepower, the capacity plays an important role. If you do not to empty your vacuum often, get a large capacity unit.

Just as the horsepower, the capacity plays an important role. If you do not to empty your vacuum often, get a large capacity unit. Durability: The durability of a shop vac applies to the construction of all the parts. The motor, storage units, hoses, and even wheels play a role in ensuring durability.

The durability of a shop vac applies to the construction of all the parts. The motor, storage units, hoses, and even wheels play a role in ensuring durability. Mobility and Reach: Shop vacs are designed to be mobile. So make sure to get a unit with strong wheels, a long power cord, and attachments so you can get in hard to reach places and clean up.

Shop vacs are designed to be mobile. So make sure to get a unit with strong wheels, a long power cord, and attachments so you can get in hard to reach places and clean up. Accessories and Features: Most Shop-vacs come with an assortment of features and accessories. Look for units with a built-in liquid pump, blower feature and different hose lengths. The more accessories and features it has the better it can handle different types of cleaning.

If you buy a quality shop vac, they generally last a long time. A point to remember is figuring out what you are going to be using it for. You can then find a vacuum that can perform the task.

