PPP Loan Questions Answered at Upcoming Virtual Roundtable

If you happen to be a small business owner, Yield Bookkeeping is holding a Small Business Owners Roundtable to discuss issues that are relevant to owners.

This is the second roundtable and the topic is going to be PPP Loans: What To Do With Them and How To Get Forgiveness. As many small business owners look for more stimulus funding, the topic is a timely one. The CEO of the company, Rochelle Dallons, will explain how to start applying for forgiveness and the next steps you should be taking.

Whether you have received a PPP loan or plan on doing so in the next round of the stimulus package, this is an important and pressing topic for many small business owners.

This is a free event limited to 30 people and it will close when it reaches the number or on October 14 (whichever comes first).

It will take place on Thu, Oct 15, 2020, at 11 p.m.

Click the red button and register.

Register Now

