Tell Your 2020 Small Business Survival Story and Win $50,000 Cash

There is no doubt 2020 has been a challenge. And that is putting it mildly for many small business owners that are struggling to stay afloat. If you have a doozy of a story to tell on how you are chugging along and persevering, it might just win you $50,000.
Just tell the world how have the events of 2020 affected your business. The winning stories will receive one of several cash prizes, with a Grand Prize of $50,000. You have to write your story with 500 words or less and provide a photo to go along with it. The photo is part of the giveaway and it is evaluated as part of the judging process.
Make sure to not use stock photos or materials with copyright you don’t own. If you do, you will get disqualified. Make sure to go over the full rules thoroughly before you submit your story.
Click the red button and register for a chance to win the $50K by telling your story.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Domain and Web Hosting Webinar
October 27, 2020, Online
Learn the basics of choosing and registering a domain name. We’ll also go over web hosting options so you can decide what’s best for your business.
Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA
October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA
Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.
Small Business Big Wins: Share Your Story for a Chance to Win $50,000
October 31, 2020, Online
Barclays US Consumer Bank is asking small business owners to share how the events of 2020 have affected their business. Tell us your story for a chance to win $50,000 and other cash prizes!
Establishing Your Brand Story and Voice Webinar
November 3, 2020, Online
Learn how to find, incorporate, and use your brand’s voice throughout your website to increase website traffic, improve customer engagement, and drive brand loyalty. See how to write an awesome About Us page and use keywords for SEO.
Webinar: Elements of Design and How to Talk with a Designer
November 10, 2020, Online
Join to gain a basic understanding of visual hierarchy, how to use a grid, and how to effectively communicate with a designer. This webinar is a great resource whether you’re making your own website, hiring a web designer, or using a drag-and-drop website builder.
LinkUpConferenceShow
November 12, 2020, Online
LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.
Zoho Webinar: Converting Visitors to Leads
November 17, 2020, Online
Want to learn how to turn website visitors into leads? Then look no further! We’ll go over CTAs, web forms, and Zoho PageSense so you can see how to optimize your website through iterative testing.
Getting Started with Zoho One
November 24, 2020, Online
A walk through overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business. Join us!
DigiMarCon New Zealand 2021 – Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
August 18, 2021, Auckland, New Zealand
Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference – August 18-19, 2021 – Auckland, New Zealand
More Contests
