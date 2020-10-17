Tell Your 2020 Small Business Survival Story and Win $50,000 Cash

There is no doubt 2020 has been a challenge. And that is putting it mildly for many small business owners that are struggling to stay afloat. If you have a doozy of a story to tell on how you are chugging along and persevering, it might just win you $50,000.

Just tell the world how have the events of 2020 affected your business. The winning stories will receive one of several cash prizes, with a Grand Prize of $50,000. You have to write your story with 500 words or less and provide a photo to go along with it. The photo is part of the giveaway and it is evaluated as part of the judging process.

Make sure to not use stock photos or materials with copyright you don’t own. If you do, you will get disqualified. Make sure to go over the full rules thoroughly before you submit your story.

Click the red button and register for a chance to win the $50K by telling your story.

Register Now

