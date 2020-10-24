Get Help Managing the Pandemic at Upcoming Linkup Conference

As businesses deal with the struggles brought on by the pandemic, they need to build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts.

The LinkUpConferenceShow, which will be held on December 8, 2020, online, will bring experts from financial technology and telecommunications. And the audience is going to be made up of presidents/founders, C-Level Executives, vice presidents/EVPs/SVPs, directors/managers, partners, and influencers.

The event is going to provide curated networking opportunities with six hours of engagement with 100-plus contacts in a single day. And all this going to take place with unconventional performances with compelling and informative discussions.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Domain and Web Hosting Webinar

October 27, 2020, Online

Learn the basics of choosing and registering a domain name. We’ll also go over web hosting options so you can decide what’s best for your business.

Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA

October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA

Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must-attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.

Tech Table Talks: Panel Discussion for Business Professionals

October 28, 2020, Online

Legacy modernization is high on the demand list of decision-makers who want to expedite the ability of their businesses to meet the changing demands of their customers. Tune in to this online discussion with IDC on how low-code platforms can provide the much-needed leverage in getting this done effectively.

Small Business Big Wins: Share Your Story for a Chance to Win $50,000

October 31, 2020, Online

Barclays US Consumer Bank is asking small business owners to share how the events of 2020 have affected their business. Tell us your story for a chance to win $50,000 and other cash prizes!

Establishing Your Brand Story and Voice Webinar

November 03, 2020, Online

Learn how to find, incorporate, and use your brand’s voice throughout your website to increase website traffic, improve customer engagement, and drive brand loyalty. See how to write an awesome About Us page and use keywords for SEO.

Webinar: Elements of Design and How to Talk with a Designer

November 10, 2020, Online

Join to gain a basic understanding of visual hierarchy, how to use a grid, and how to effectively communicate with a designer. This webinar is a great resource whether you’re making your own website, hiring a web designer, or using a drag-and-drop website builder.

LinkUpConferenceShow

November 12, 2020, Online

LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.

Zoho Webinar: Converting Visitors to Leads

November 17, 2020, Online

Want to learn how to turn website visitors into leads? Then look no further! We’ll go over CTAs, web forms, and Zoho PageSense so you can see how to optimize your website through iterative testing.

Getting Started with Zoho One

November 24, 2020, Online

A walk through overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business. Join us!

