Get Help Managing the Pandemic at Upcoming Linkup Conference

As businesses deal with the struggles brought on by the pandemic, they need to build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts.
The LinkUpConferenceShow, which will be held on December 8, 2020, online, will bring experts from financial technology and telecommunications. And the audience is going to be made up of presidents/founders, C-Level Executives, vice presidents/EVPs/SVPs, directors/managers, partners, and influencers.
The event is going to provide curated networking opportunities with six hours of engagement with 100-plus contacts in a single day. And all this going to take place with unconventional performances with compelling and informative discussions.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Domain and Web Hosting Webinar
October 27, 2020, Online
Learn the basics of choosing and registering a domain name. We’ll also go over web hosting options so you can decide what’s best for your business.
Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA
October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA
Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must-attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.
Tech Table Talks: Panel Discussion for Business Professionals
October 28, 2020, Online
Legacy modernization is high on the demand list of decision-makers who want to expedite the ability of their businesses to meet the changing demands of their customers. Tune in to this online discussion with IDC on how low-code platforms can provide the much-needed leverage in getting this done effectively.
Small Business Big Wins: Share Your Story for a Chance to Win $50,000
October 31, 2020, Online
Barclays US Consumer Bank is asking small business owners to share how the events of 2020 have affected their business. Tell us your story for a chance to win $50,000 and other cash prizes!
Establishing Your Brand Story and Voice Webinar
November 03, 2020, Online
Learn how to find, incorporate, and use your brand’s voice throughout your website to increase website traffic, improve customer engagement, and drive brand loyalty. See how to write an awesome About Us page and use keywords for SEO.
Webinar: Elements of Design and How to Talk with a Designer
November 10, 2020, Online
Join to gain a basic understanding of visual hierarchy, how to use a grid, and how to effectively communicate with a designer. This webinar is a great resource whether you’re making your own website, hiring a web designer, or using a drag-and-drop website builder.
LinkUpConferenceShow
November 12, 2020, Online
LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.
Zoho Webinar: Converting Visitors to Leads
November 17, 2020, Online
Want to learn how to turn website visitors into leads? Then look no further! We’ll go over CTAs, web forms, and Zoho PageSense so you can see how to optimize your website through iterative testing.
Getting Started with Zoho One
November 24, 2020, Online
A walk through overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business. Join us!
More Events
- AI DevWorld 2020
October 27, 2020, Online
- Responsible Business USA 2020
October 27, 2020, Online
- World-Famous HR Technology Event, Oct. 2020
October 27, 2020, Online
- Business Done Right Masterclass (FREE)
October 27, 2020, Online
- MetLife’s second annual Triangle Tech X Conference
October 28, 2020, Online
- Salt Lake City’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 31, 2020, Austin, TX
- Denver’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
November 02, 2020, Denver, CO
- San Jose’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
November 05, 2020, San Jose, CA
- Oregon and Washington State and Local Tax Update for Real Estate Businesses
November 05, 2020, Online
- San Diego’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
November 07, 2020, San Diego, CA
- Brewing Good Business in the Face of Global Crisis: A Conversation with Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris
November 10, 2020, Online
- neXco National B2B Virtual Speed Networking
November 11, 2020, Online
- Reveal Your Inner Awesome
November 13, 2020, Online
- Diving Deep into Passive Activities and Real Estate Professional Status
November 19, 2020, Online
- Tech Outlook 2020
November 20, 2020, Online
- The Investment Summit
December 03, 2020, Online
- Social Media Strategies Summit for Small Businesses – Virtual Conference
December 08, 2020, Online
- DataScience Contest
January 01, 2021, Online
- Rail Cybersecurity Summit USA
February 09, 2021, Online
- 5th Advancing Project Controls Summit 2021
February 22, 2021, Online
More Contests
