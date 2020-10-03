The CRM Playaz Executive Roundtable Conversation will discuss the state of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) industry On October 8, 2020. This as the pandemic continues to change how businesses are and will be operating for the foreseeable future.

The inaugural event will have panelists made up of senior executives from each of the five leading vendors in the CRM industry, according to market share. This includes:

Suresh Vittal, VP Experience Cloud Platform and Products, Adobe

Alysa Taylor, CVP Business Applications and Global Industry, Microsoft

Rob Tarkoff, EVP/GM of #CX, Oracle

Bill Patterson, EVP/GM #CRM Applications, Salesforce

Bob Stutz, President, CX, SAP

Although the value of CRM technology was clearly obvious before, the pandemic highlighted just how valuable it is. As more people work, play and shop online, how consumers interact with online commerce is going to drive relationships businesses have with their customers.

This event will point out where the industry is heading from the leading players in the segments. Moreover, after the event there will be a series of back-to-back-to-back lightning round panels with some of the leading industry thought leaders and analysts to share their thoughts on the panel discussion.

Mike Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2

Josh Greenbaum, Principal, Enterprise Applications Consulting

Jesus Hoyos, Principal Consultant at CX2Advisory

Marshall Lager, CRM Industry Analyst

Kate Leggett, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research

Denis Pombriant, Managing Principal at Beagle Research

Jon Reed, Co-Founder of diginomica.com

Ray Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder & Chairman at Constellation Research

Rebecca Wettemann, Principal at Valoir

Thomas Wieberneit, Managing Consultant, valantic

Click on the red button and make sure to attend this very important CRM event.

Register Now

