Small Business Saturday Just a Few Weeks Away

Small businesses have been especially hit hard during the pandemic. American Express is shining a light on small businesses across the U.S. and sharing stories about how they are persevering in these challenging times.

#ShopSmall is an initiative to get people to support the small businesses in the heart of their community. Whether you are ordering takeout or shopping online, the goal is to make a concerted effort by frequenting these businesses as much as possible.

And with the holiday shopping season around the corner, this is a great time to start supporting local businesses in your community.

So #ShopSmall starting now and continuing long after the holiday shopping season and Small Business Saturday, into the new year and the pandemic ends.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Establishing Your Brand Story and Voice Webinar

November 3, 2020, Online

Learn how to find, incorporate, and use your brand’s voice throughout your website to increase website traffic, improve customer engagement, and drive brand loyalty. See how to write an awesome About Us page and use keywords for SEO.

Webinar: Elements of Design and How to Talk with a Designer

November 10, 2020, Online

Join to gain a basic understanding of visual hierarchy, how to use a grid, and how to effectively communicate with a designer. This webinar is a great resource whether you’re making your own website, hiring a web designer, or using a drag-and-drop website builder.

LinkUpConferenceShow

November 12, 2020, Online

LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.

Zoho Webinar: Converting Visitors to Leads

November 17, 2020, Online

Want to learn how to turn website visitors into leads? Then look no further! We’ll go over CTAs, web forms, and Zoho PageSense so you can see how to optimize your website through iterative testing.

Getting Started with Zoho One

November 24, 2020, Online

A walk through overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business. Join us!

Small Business Saturday: #ShopSmall

November 28, 2020

Small businesses are counting on all of us – let’s show them how much they mean to our communities. From getting takeout to shopping online, every time you

#shopsmall, you’re supporting small businesses at the heart of your community.

