In the News: Small Businesses Gearing Up for Holiday Shopping Rush

Could it possibly be that time of year already?

If you’re a small business that looks toward the end of the year and the holiday shopping season with great anticipation, it’s definitely that time of year.

With the holiday shopping season practically upon us already, it’s time to get your business in order to handle the expected uptick in demand.

And Google for Small Business is ready to help get your business in order for the big end-of-year rush.

Find out more about this feature for local small businesses in our report from earlier this week: Google for Small Business Launches Holiday Hub.

Small Business News Roundup for Oct. 2, 2020

Here are the rest of the top small business news stories for the week:

The ongoing coronavirus crisis brought health care benefits at the center of employee benefits. But for millennials, career advancement opportunities are still the main driving force. According to the latest survey from Life Extension, about one-third of millennials prioritize work over health.

The economic recovery continues and small businesses are definitely part of it. According to the September ADP Small Business Report, companies with 49 or fewer employees added 192,000 jobs from August to September.

Do you want to pay gig workers or vendors in a quick, hasslefree manner? Do you want to delight your customers by issuing prompt refunds? If yes, then Dwolla has good news for you. The company has recently launched a push-to-debit facility to help businesses quickly send money to any debit card holder’s account.

Amazon has launched a new initiative designed to promote small business sellers. Prime members who purchase $10 in products from a small business selling on Amazon will earn a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. The promotion is taking place between September 28, 2020 and October 12, 2020.

If your business is engaged in Federal contracting, you need to be aware of the potential impact of President Trump’s Executive Order about “Critical Race Theory” issued on September 22, 2020. The order aims to prevent race and gender stereotyping in the workplace by government contractors.

The U.S. Department of Labor is proposing to clarify the so-called independent contractor rule which defines whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. According to Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, the proposal “aims to bring clarity and consistency to the determination of who’s an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

A majority of small business owners say despite the winner of the November presidential elections they will be impacted in any event. A whopping 81% say the election will impact businesses while 57% say it will impact their own business’ financial security. This is irrespective of which way owners are planning to vote.

Despite the sobering economic climate over COVID, optimism is high in regards to holiday shopping that can benefit small business. In fact, a recent poll by VISA indicates 86% of American shoppers are planning to buy gifts from small and medium-sized businesses (SBM) according to a report by VISA.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on small businesses. Job growth is one area that has been heavily affected by the ongoing upheaval. As some small businesses have been forced to lay off workers, others have been taking more staff on. In its “United States of Small Business” report, Next Insurance sheds light on job growth patterns within different states.