In the News: Trust in Growing Number of Ecommerce Shops Dropping

The end-of-year shopping season has already started. And this year, if you’re selling online, you’re going to be one of many more ecommerce shops than were operating last year.

And all those new ecommerce stores are having an effect on consumer confidence in any online brand.

A new survey this week revealed that as more brands start selling online, trust in all these brands drops. That includes your online store, too.

Think about it. You want people who’ve never heard of your brand to buy something from you. So, how are you showing those potential customers that yours is a trustworthy brand?

And for the rest of the big news for small businesses, check out our weekly news roundup below:

Small Business News Roundup for October 9, 2020

Here are the top news stories for small business owners in the last week.

If your novice website skills occupy a lot of your time, you may want to check out this new service from IONOS. Instead of wasting precious business time attempting to manage your website, IONOS’s website package can control your site for you. IONOS, web hosting and cloud partners for small businesses, have launched a new MyWebsite Design feature.

With people spending more time online, the fact almost half or 45% of Americans say their internet speed is too slow is concerning. This is because a slow internet speed can limit the productivity of what you are trying to do online. And even though around half say their internet is slow, only 16% have upgraded their service since the pandemic began.

If you operate a restaurant, you are likely to have ran into issues and frustration involving payment transactions. Payment processors that handle customer payments can be riddled with complex pricing models, poor support, and hidden fees. ParTech Inc. believes it has a solution for the restaurant industry.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is seeking public comments on two proposed rule changes. These changes will help some 50,000 small businesses to be eligible for federal government contracts. The SBA is seeking a revision of small business size standards for two sets of business categories.

If you don’t hire freelancers, thinking that they are ideal for short-term assignments only, you should think again. According to a recent survey from Bunny Studio, 97% of respondents consider freelancing a long-term career choice.

Looking for CRM business automation you can set from a mobile device? Then Easy Automations, the new updated tool from Keap, may be for you. The pre-built and customized templates can be turned on simply by pushing a button. Small Business Trends recently spoke with Ernest Saco, Sr. Product Manager and People Leader at Keap, about the new updates.

Looking to join the ranks of names like Microsoft by getting listed as an industry leading private SMB? Maybe as a stepping stone to incorporating? Read on to find out how you can do both. CorpNet has been recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Got a GoDaddy website? Thinking about creating a GoDaddy website? You’ll be interested to learn that GoDaddy users can now sell their products through Instagram and Facebook. The domain registrar and hosting company has announced new functionalities in its Websites + Marketing feature. The new functionalities are designed to help small businesses be more successful in ecommerce.