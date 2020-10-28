Unique Swiggies Product Solves a Simple Problem for Consumers

Businesses aren’t always built around complicated ideas. In fact, many just solve a simple problem. For example, HydroSport offers a product line to help people get more water while they’re on the go.

You can read more about the company and its signature product in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells water bottles you can wear on your wrist.

The line is called Swiggies. And they also offer promotional products that can include company logos.

Business Niche

Selling a one-of-a-kind product.

Founder Julie Austin told Small Business Trends, “It was a NASDAQ product of the year semi finalist and are sold in 25 countries.”

How the Business Got Started

After a bout with dehydration.

Austin explains, “I passed out from dehydration and came up with the idea for a hands-free wrist water bottle.”

Biggest Win

Getting their first large order

First, the company 72,000 water bottles to the Dublin Marathon. However, that wasn’t the only win for the brand.

Austin adds, “It helped jumpstart other large orders.”

Lesson Learned

The importance of product licensing.

Austin says if she could do it over again, she would have licensed the product earlier. However, the process allowed her to understand more about the manufacturing process.

She says, “But I learned a LOT by manufacturing it myself. It was a huge learning curve!”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Inventory and a pad printing machine.

Austin adds, “I turn down orders all the time because I can’t print small quantities.”

Side Business

Public speaking.

Austin explains, “Being a woman inventor and manufacturer is a very small group. For that reason I book a lot of corporate speaking jobs who are looking for that combination.”

Favorite Quote

“Life is a daring adventure or nothing.” –Hellen Keller.

