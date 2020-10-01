The 20 Best Standing Desk Options for 2020

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Today’s workplace environment is ever more changing. From open floor plans to exercise balls, businesses are working towards making sure the work environment is comfortable enough to encourage productivity. Among the new inclusions into the modern office are standing desks. These are basically desks, that allow you to stand up comfortably while working.

They come in all shapes and sizes, from a fixed-height desk that you can only stand at, a height-adjustable table, or a sit-stand desk. They come in many versions and are adjustable so that you can change the height of the desk and alternate between sitting and standing.

From reducing back pain to improved mood and energy levels, standing desks are touted to have several health benefits. Users also say it helps them be more productive.

There are clear benefits to using a standing desk, but with so many options, shopping for one can get overwhelming. We help you sort through the options to find the best ones.

What Are the Best Standing Desks for 2020?

For the casual observer, all standing desks might look the same. However, there are big differences in the types of standing desks, adjustable standing desks and standing desk converters. Their heights might be adjusted using a crank, manually or electronically. Furthermore, many brands in the market also offer users multiple options and customizations.

There are a lot of nuances involved in each table. From simple designs to sophisticated features as well as basic differentiation such as price, warranty and return back policies. And they all play a roll in the decision-making process.

If you are looking to introduce standing desks at your office or home office, take a look at the following 20 best desks for your business. Our exhaustive list includes the best standing desks, non-adjustable standing desks, height-adjustable standing desks and standing desk converters available in the market.

If you’re looking for the best standing desk to keep you productive, here are some options to consider.

Best Standing Desks

UPLIFT V2 Commercial Standing Desk

The Uplift V2 standing desk’s frame supports a wide range of desktops, from 42″ to 80″. The advanced digital UPlift V2 memory keypad allows you to save up to four height range settings within your desk’s keypad, which makes for quick and easy adjusting at your workstation. The frame comes with a standard wire management tray to keep wires out of the way when raising and lowering, and leveling glides to support your desk.

The v2 Commercial desk includes two separate motors, one in each leg along with an inverted leg design. This keeps the desk more sturdy even if you raise it up to the highest setting.

The v2 commercial has one of the best warranties in the industry. The 10-year all-inclusive warranty covers damage or defect. The top of this desk is made up of carbonized Moso bamboo free of pesticides, fertilizers, dyes, and stains.

The FlexiSpot M2B Standing Desk

The FlexiSpot M2B Standing Desk offers a spacious work area that can accommodate two monitors on the upper surface. Its lower keyboard surface is detachable to be used for a laptop and tablet set-up. Moreover, it is compatible with ergonomic monitor mounts.

The design of this desk rises and folds vertically within its own footprint, which means it doesn’t take up additional space. And when it comes to adjusting the settings, a single hand design makes it easy to adjust the height to your level.

FlexiSpot desk is made of wood with steel frames that can be pulled up and lowered with a single handle, and will accommodate people from 5’1’’ to 6’1’’. You can choose between 12 height levels for sitting and standing. The company has fatigue tested the desk 6,000 times to ensure the quality of the construction.

This table is available in three sizes 35″, 41″ and 47″.

Halter Cherry Height Adjustable 36 Inches Stand Up Desk

The Halter Cherry Height adjustable desk makes it easy to switch from a sitting to a standing position. The squeeze handles can adjust the height of the desk and the motor makes it easy to raise or lower your desktop within a few seconds.

This unit has a wider removable keyboard tray with a quick-release mechanism so you can change the configuration with ease. If you don’t need a keyboard or mouse, you remove it to make more space. When it comes to adjusting the height, it has 12 settings and you can do it with just one hand.

To top it off this wood top desk comes fully assembled and does not require putting it together.

Rocelco Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

Rocelco Height Adjustable Standing Desk offers an extra-large top to enable multitasking whether you sit or stand. The spacious 45.75″ x 23.75″ engineered wood surface can hold up to 3 large monitors, a laptop, and more. It also includes a retractable keyboard tray.

In addition to this large version, Rocelco offers six different sizes. This includes a 19-inch portable unit along with a 28, 32, 38, and 40-inch versions. The height adjustment has an enhanced vertical range design with as piston assist to raise and lower up to 45 pounds. This allows it to perform continuous height adjustment from 5″ to 20″.

The unit also comes with a grommet hole for cable management where you can install a single, double or triple monitor mounts. And best of all, there is no assembly required because it comes ready to use out of the box.

Non-Adjustable Best Standing Desks

Non-adjustable desk stays at your standing height. Unlike the sit-stand desks which go up and down, you do not have this option with a non-adjustable desk. Though they are classified as sanding desk they cannot guarantee some of the benefits of a sit-stand desk.

A stool should be used with this type of workstation if one is to spend all day at this station. Despite the attributed benefits of standing and working, moderation is required to reap the benefits. Standing all day or too much can cause discomfort and strain on your joints.

It is important to point out standing is no substitute for exercise. In fact, you only burn a few calories from standing, while walking can burn more calories.

Stand Steady Joy Desk

Stand Steady Joy Desk reaches a height of 41.5 inches making it easy for working while standing. It comes with a built-in monitor shelf and storage cubbies for stationary or snacks. It has a wooden surface of a little more than 7 sq.ft. allowing for a decent workstation. The distressed wood finish surface; sturdy and functional design and leveling feet can be used in a home and office settings.

Safco Products Muv 45″H Stand-Up

Safco Products Muv 45″H Stand-Up adjusts in height from 35” to 49” and it has a steel frame construction with a durable powder coating. This easy to assemble stand up table can accommodate two monitors and comes with side panels that hide cables and cords. You also get an adjustable keyboard shelf along with two lower shelves to hold a printer and supplies.

This is a mobile stand up table with four dual wheel carpet casters, with two of them having locking capability. Depending on the options you choose, this desk is made of compressed wood and steel frames.

Tribesigns L Shaped Rotating Standing Desk

The Tribesigns L Shaped Rotating Standing Desk is a 360 degrees free rotating corner computer desk with a storage shelf. This reversible rustic office desk comes with wood veneer and it can easily transition between sitting and standing. It has two-levels to sit and stand.

You can also use it as a dual workstation desk to allow two people to work side by side. When fully closed, it can serve as a compact desk to fit small places perfectly. It comes with a two-tier metal storage shelf making it both a working station and storage unit all in one.

Height Adjustable Best Standing Desks

Also referred to as sit-stand desks, they are becoming a common feature in some office spaces. They allow users to alternate their positions from sitting to standing and back again. These desks are designed to replace your existing desk and are free-standing units. You can get electric or manual versions of these desks.

An electric standing desk raises or lowers by electric power usually from one or two motors operated with an electric control unit. Non-Electric desks make use of manually operated cranks or pneumatics to raise and lower them.

While using a standing desk is important to regularly change positions. The changes will help your body and mind relax. However, prolonged standing can be stressful and can cause adverse effects on the body.

ApexDesk Elite

The ApexDesk Elite desk has a durable medium-density fiberboard (MDF) wood top with a smooth matte finish, making it easy to maintain. This electric standing desk has a dual-motor lifting system that can rise between a height range of 29 to 48 inches. The 60 x 33 inches desktop offers ample space for a monitor, keyboard, mouse and other items. It also comes with a 6-button programable controller and four customizable presets for desired desk heights. The ApexDesk electric standing desk has a weight capacity of 225 pounds. This office furniture retails for $628.99.

Vari Electric Standing Desk

The Vari Electric Standing Desk comes with built-in cable management and has the simplest assembly of any desk. The wooden top with a durable laminate finish offers enough space for multiple monitors, a laptop and room to spare. Additional features include a large adjustment range that will fit most users; spacious 60″ x 30” size; cable management tray; three programable memory settings; and it can hold up to 250 pounds.

UNICOO – Crank Adjustable Height

UNICOO uses a crank to adjust the height from 29.5 to 45.2 inches. It easily provides sit and stand options while working. The wooden top and metal frames of this desk can be adjusted with a pull-out crank installed on the left or right side. The top is made of MDF with scratch-resistant laminate with a size of 23.6” by 47.3”.

VARIDESK

The Varidesk adjustable standing desk is made from reclaimed wood. It comes with three-button memory settings that adjust the height with a quiet and powerful motor. Selling at $695 this electric standing desk can fit a laptop, keyboard, and mouse and leave you enough space to put any other documents you might need to use. Heavy-duty MDF and steel frames help this desk ensure its durability.

Jarvis Bamboo

JarvisBamboo is a motorized electric standing desk the company says is eco-friendly. The height range can be adjusted to anywhere between 26.5 to 45.75-inches. The top of this desk is fashioned from bamboo and comes with a tough polyurethane coating. This sturdy desk moves into position very smoothly with minor adjustments using the control panel. The digital display handset offers 4 customization options and has a height display indicator for easy and quick adjustment.

Best Standing Desk Converters

Converters desks rest on top of your desk and raise your workstation up and down so you can both sit or stand while working. They usually feature a desktop surface with a separate keyboard tray. They are available in a variety of sizes, designs, and budgets. These products help bring about an efficient workstation. And they are considered alternatives to the adjustable height standing desks and they often provide the best all-around solution.

Converters desks come in three types: non-electric, electric and fixed. Non-electric are the most common type of standing desk converter. They are raised and lowered manually. The main advantage of these converters is their relatively low cost and ease of setup. Most of them require little or no assembly at all.

Electric converter desk comes with automatic height adjustment. They have an edge over manually-operated desks in terms of speed, convenience, and performance, but are however somewhat expensive. Last but not least fixed converters desks are not adjustable. They are designed to convert a workspace from sitting to standing but do not allow you to go back and forth easily. These are often inexpensive due to their relative simplicity.

There are many advantages to getting a standing desk converter as an alternative to a full standing desk. This is because most of them come pre-assembled. They are ready to go right out of the box and you do not have to go around digging in your toolbox to put them together. The other obvious advantage is you do not have to get rid of your old workstation. Since the converters are propped on your existing table you get to keep your trusty table. Last but not least is the portability feature of the converters. This comes in handy if you happen to travel constantly. Even at the office or home, converters allow you to change locations occasionally. Whether it is the kitchen counter or the dining table, converters make it easy to transition into work mode quickly.

If you are determined to make the leap towards converter, there are several options. What is important is for you to do your research before buying, or you may end up with a model that might not address your needs.

Stand Steady X-Elite Pro Standing Desk Converter

The Stand Steady X Elite Pro Standing Desk is adjustable at 16” with the lowest height being 2.5”. The minimalist design does not take up too much space on your desk so you’ll have room to put other items on your desk. The single platform design makes the X-Elite Pro a good option for a number of different applications. You can use it with a standard monitor and keyboard set-up. This desk converter is made with durable laminated particleboard.

VIVO Black Height Adjustable 32 inch Standing Desk Converter

The VIVO Black Height Adjustable standing desk offers a 36’’ by 22’’ size to fit two monitors. The two-tiered system allows you to adjust the tray to eight levels. It also has adjustment options where the dual monitor mount offers 80° to 90° tilt, 360° swivel, and 360° rotation options. This metal desk retails at $169.95 and it comes with a separate and removable keyboard tray which allows more flexibility for your workstation.

Ergotron 33-349-200 WorkFit-S Dual with Worksurface

Ergotron 33-349-200 allows you to either sit or stand while you are working. This table made from wood and metal allows users to use two displays. The stand fits 13” to 27” screens weighing up to 22 pounds. It is easy to install and easy to attach to the front of your desktop and allows you to convert your workstation into an adjustable desk. This work station comes with over 30 customization options.

Defy Desk Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

The Defy Desk Adjustable Standing Desk Converter has a desktop size of 36” wide offering enough space for a two-monitor setup. This along with its built-in large metal keyboard tier and tablet stand can help you store supplies and stationery. This unit comes with more than 200 unique height settings adjustments using gas spring mechanics. It has a maximum height setting of 19.75” offering no shortage of sit-stand options.

Seville Classics airLIFT Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter/Riser

Seville Classics airLIFT Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter/Riser top stand is designed to support a single monitor, dual monitor, and laptop + monitor setups with ease. The built-in metal stand lets users prop up notepads, tablet computers and smartphones for viewing and use while working. It comes with a detachable keyboard tray designed with an ergonomic curve for maximum comfort. The pneumatic vertical adjustment transitions from 5.9 inches to 19.7 inches and rises higher than the average standing desk. The steel base and frame supports up to 33 pounds.

RIF6 Adjustable Height Standing Desk Converter

The RIF6 Adjustable Height Standing Desk Converter boasts of having a sturdy steel frame with an X-shape design. This riser covers an adjustable height range of 4” to 16”, while its 32” x 20” desktop size is fairly standard for a standing desk converter. It is capable of supporting up to 30 pounds. The desktop features a built-in tablet holder and possesses a contour that makes room for its built-in keyboard tray. This converter’s top is made with a combination of plastic, particleboard and melamine.

Are standing desks good for you?

Whether standing desks is your thing or not depends on how you manage to adapt to the change. There are studies that have praised standing desks that purport to its increased productivity. However, those studies do not advocate standing all day and working at your desk. Instead, they found that employees who had the ability to raise or lower their desks as they pleased throughout the day were about 46 percent more productive than those employees who only had traditional seated desks.

Like any breakthrough, there is also a potential downside. There is also research that found acute negative health effects during two hours of prolonged standing. The experiences included increased discomfort in the lower back, lower and upper limbs (to varying degrees), and lower limb swelling.

The keyword from these two positions is ‘alternating’ and that by having the option to stand on occasion made that much of a difference. Other findings included those who had the option to stand and work at their desks experienced decreased body discomfort within six-months. You will have to first determine for yourself whether you want a standing desk and how you will use it before you shell out money for a new desk.

What kind of standing desk should I buy?

The sheer number of adjustable standing desks available can seem a challenge for those looking to invest in one. When buying this kind of desk you should remember your primary goal is to acquire a good desk that allows you to change postures frequently and be productive all the while being comfortable. An adjustable workstation that allows you to work in comfort without inhibiting your performance and overall well-being should be the target. For example, the SmartDesk Premium offers a great option for both the home and office. If you are on the fence you might consider a sit and stand desk for you to alternate by sitting and standing while working.

Price-wise there are standing desks that sell for under $500. These are a good start if you are on a budget. Those between $500 to $800 offer value for money. These products offer features and specifications without costing as much as the premium desks that run upwards of $1,000. Though pricey, the standing desks that run in excess of $1,000 offer all the bells and whistles that high-end products will provide. They come with features and options that can accommodate even the most demanding among us. They offer leeway in terms of the range of adjustable height desks, enhanced control panels, better safety features and of course longer warranties to sweeten the deal.

It is recommended that your standing table should be adjustable. By being able to adjust the table’s height to your particular body size and the particular task at hand. The ability to adjust the height ensures that you have the opportunity to carry out work in well-balanced body positions. If the workstation cannot be adjusted, you should perhaps look for platforms to raise yourself or use pedestals on top of workstations if you are taller.

Not just the most functional, these stand up desks tend to have the best aesthetic as well. Thicker tabletops with beautiful finishes abound in this space, and you can also find hardwood and bamboo tops here. Of course, even among the high-tier desks, there is a wide range of quality and price. But beware—high price and high quality don’t always go hand in hand.

Irrespective of your objective the table’s height should be adjustable for you to alternate your positioning during the full gamut of your work routine. You might opt for varying positions for typing, handling calls, reading and as such having the option to adjust the height of your table will have to be a factor. Another thing to consider is that will you need a new desk or a unit that sits on top of your desk. This is important if you do not have enough room for additional furniture in your home or office. If you are dealing with a small space, a unit that sits on top of your desk will be your best bet. Besides functionality, you will also need to consider aesthetics as well.

You will also have to consider the desk’s weight capacity. If you are prone to multitasking and using several monitors, a sturdy desk with features such as shelves, and a dedicated keyboard surface might be what you are looking for.

Once you pinpoint the particulars of your standing desk look for a supplier that offers a good warranty, features that align with your needs and doesn’t break the bank.

How long should you stand with a standing desk?

So if you have decided to invest in a standing desk experts advise that you should try to stand for at least 2 hours per day initially. And gradually build up the habit to work standing up for the optimal 4 hours per day. You should not make the assumption that you are supposed to stand all of the time and completely still and straight at a standing workstation. This might cause joint and back pains and other injuries. Standing desks are designed for you to alternate your sit and stand schedule.

In order for you to be productive, most experts advise you will need to mix up sitting, standing and moving around at work. They advise trying the 50:25:25 or the 60:30:10 schedule to your work regime. With 50% of the time dedicated to sitting while working; 25% to standing while working and 25% actively moving during the course of your working day. Others also recommend a 60:30: 10 scenario as well.

It is important to note there are also some growing pains involved. For example, standing-induced back pain can be experienced during the initial transition stage. To help remedy this it is advised that you perform certain core exercises to decrease the discomfort.

Core exercises used to reduce low back pain caused by standing include, arm and leg extensions performed while quadruped (on hands and knees); plank and reverse planking; and side planking with weight supported by the feet and forearm.

How should I stand at a standing desk?

Many of us spend our days leaning over our desks and contorting our backs in search of a comfortable sitting posture. The best way to preserve your natural spine alignment and posture is to find a balance between sitting and standing positions throughout the day.

In order to fully benefit from your standing desk, it’s important to customize your workspace to suit your body’s needs. The ideal height for your desk will be different for you than for anyone else.

First off always adjust your desk with respect to your elbows’ height. To do this bend your elbows at a 90 degrees angle, keeping your neck neutral and your wrists straight in front of you. Lift or lower the desk to align your forearms parallel with the desk. You should observe that your hands should float over the keyboard with straight, relaxed wrists. It is important that your wrists are neither inclined nor declined. If they are, you risk getting carpal tunnel syndrome. Which causes pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand and wrist.

The basic rule of thumb is to feel comfortable at your works station. You will need to change your working positions frequently so that you do not remain in a position for a prolonged time and risk fatigue and stress on your body. Always avoid extreme bending, stretching and twisting. Furthermore, don’t forget to take the time to rest and relax as well as exercising to stay limber.

Most importantly always remember to keep your neck tall and your shoulders relaxed. Make sure to keep your knees slightly bent while you stand, so they’re not too extended or have your joints locked up.

In Conclusion

It is very important to note the best standing desk is the one that is best suited for you. This list of the best standing desks is designed to give you an idea of what is available in the marketplace so you can make an informed decision.

There is a wide range of options, so take your time and ask your friends and family before you make your purchase. After all, this is office furniture you will be seeing all the time and using often.