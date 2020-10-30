Thumbtack and Neighborly Partner to Help Local Small Businesses

Thumbtack market place has joined forces with Neighborly, a franchisor of home service brands to connect customers to more than 3,700 franchises in the US. The partnership is expected to help grow the vital home service businesses across the country.

Through the partnership, Neighborly’s community of home service professionals will combine with Thumbtack’s digital-native customer base. This will help bring more business to local communities thus boosting local economies. As a result, business opportunities will open up to small business owners within Neighborly. Everything from plumbing to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), to painting and home inspections will benefit.

Thumbtack and Neighborly Partnership

Home services on Thumbtack have seen growth during COVID-19, and the trend towards digital has accelerated. As homes continue to be the place where people are spending much of their time, homeowners are increasingly interested in making investments in their residence. And this is responsible for the rise of maintenance projects.

Details of the partnership include:

Thumbtack has dedicated resources to the development of a program specifically for Neighborly, which has added value to its brands and franchise owners.

Thumbtack’s marketplace connects customers to Neighborly’s home service professionals with expertise, availability, and pricing. A system Thumbtack has perfected with more than 50 million projects.

With Thumbtack, Neighborly’s franchise owners can grow their businesses on their own terms. They can target the exact projects they want, setting when and where they work, and determining what they charge.

The new brand experience includes specialized teams to share insights with local franchise owners to help businesses grow more profitably. This includes dedicated onboarding specialists to tailor profile pages, set job preferences and provide the visibility needed to maximize growth.

The Growth of the Gig Economy

Thumbtack has been rebranding itself to address the growing gig economy with a more intuitive and responsive platform. The company’s vision is to strengthen its platform to help equip gig workers and their customers to communicate seamlessly.

“We joined forces with Thumbtack because we were looking for a way to align more leads for our franchise owners, which became a critical decision in 2020,” said Luke Stanton, president of ProTradeNet, Neighborly’s preferred vendor division, in the press release.