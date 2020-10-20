Creating unique and strong passwords for every employee while adding them to your organization’s Zoho People account can be a little challenging. This is mainly because the passwords should be lengthy, unpredictable, and include a combination of numbers, letters, and special characters. Personally identifiable information including the organization’s name or the employee’s name should not be used.

Creating such strong passwords, especially when you have to add several users to your Zoho People account at once, can be tiring and time-consuming. However, password security is something that should not be compromised at any cost. According to a Data Breach Investigations Report, 80% of data breaches related to hacking are caused by the lack of strong passwords.

Zoho People – Zoho Vault Integration

At Zoho People and People Plus, we are constantly exploring different opportunities to make people management as easy and simple as possible for your organization. As part of our efforts, we’re excited to announce our integration with Zoho Vault. It’s a cloud-based password management system that stores, shares, generates, and manages different passwords. Zoho Vault ensures the highest level of confidentiality and security, preventing unauthorized entries.

How can Zoho Vault for Zoho People benefit your organization?

With this integration, you don’t have to go through the pain of creating a unique strong password for each user when adding them to your organization account. Zoho Vault generates secured strong passwords automatically while adding or importing users directly. It also allows you to select the complexity of the password by providing strong, moderate, and less strict options.

Strong passwords are created using multiple special characters, symbols, and uppercase letters, making them difficult to crack. This goes a long way toward protecting your online accounts and user identity. Auto-generated passwords are rated as one of the most secured passwords.

How can Zoho Vault for Zoho People Plus benefit your organization?

The newest addition to our Zoho People Plus suite, Zoho Vault, can do wonders for your organization. It makes the password management process easy and efficient. You don’t have to worry about hackers as Zoho Vault follows strong password encryption procedures. With this integration, you can:

Save and manage all your essential passwords from a centralized location

Access all your passwords, even from your mobile

Use two-factor authentication to add an extra level of security

Alert users whenever their password is about to expire

Secure your passwords and keep trespassers at bay by making the most of our Zoho Vault integration. In Zoho People, the integration can be enabled in just a few steps.

The complete procedure has been explained clearly in our help doc. In Zoho People Plus, Zoho Vault is readily available along with the bundle. Take this integration for a spin and let us know what you think!