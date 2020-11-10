10 Tips for Righting the Ship After Experiencing Business Challenges

Running a business isn’t always smooth sailing. You’ll run into bumps and get off track periodically. So your ability to right the ship can help your company survive during tough times. Here are tips for navigating difficulties from members of the online small business community.

Use Corporate Strategy to Save Your Business

It’s easy to get off track when you have no plan or strategy. But some companies try to wing it instead. Even if your plans get off track, a strategy may help you recover more quickly. Learn more in this Process Street post by Jane Courtnell.

Find and Approach Clients on LinkedIn

If you’re struggling to get enough clients through traditional means, LinkedIn may be a helpful platform. Learn how to find and approach clients on the site in this Business Load post by Aditya Sharma. Then see what the BizSugar community had to say here.

Get Your Business Back on Track After COVID

The pandemic has slowed sales and caused businesses around the country to close. Even if you’ve reopened, you’re probably off track with the goals you set at the start of the year. To get back on track, read the tips in this Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya.

Learn Effective Keyword Targeting in 2020

SEO trends and capabilities are constantly evolving. If your efforts haven’t gone as far as you’d like this year, you may need an update. In this Search Engine Watch post, Aleh Barysevich offers a framework for effective keyword targeting in 2020.

Delete Previously Disapproved Facebook Ads

If you’ve ever had Facebook ads disapproved, they could impact future ads on the platform. However, deleting them may help you make a bigger impact. Trevor Goodchild shares how and why in this Social Media Examiner post.

Improve Your Writing

If you use content marketing in your business, you need strong writing skills. But business owners don’t always start with this ability. So you need to improve over time to make a big impact. Read this Content Marketing Institute post by Penny Gralewski for actionable tips.

Maintain Employee Engagement During the Pandemic

Many companies still have employees working from home due to the pandemic. Some may even continue this practice indefinitely. So how can you keep employees engaged? Get tips in this Small Biz Daily post by Lena Hemsworth.

Create Brand Messaging for the New Normal

When things change, it can be tough at first to adjust your brand messages. But if you don’t, your business could easily fall behind. If you haven’t updated your messaging since the onset of the pandemic, it’s probably time. Get more information in this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin.

Mix Marketing with Other Departments

In some businesses, the marketing department operates totally independently from other departments. However, marketing shouldn’t just be about marketing in 2020. Learn more about working across business units in this Kexino post by Gee Ranasinha. BizSugar members also shared comments on the post here.

Learn About Conversion Rate Optimization

You may get plenty of potential customers to your website. But if you don’t effectively convert visitors into paying customers, your business can get off track quickly. To fix this problem, check out this SEMRush rush post by Connor Lahey.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.