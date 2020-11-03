If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick platform is a media player streaming video, music, and games on to your TV. For people who do not want to add yet another device in their home, TVs integrated with Fire TV are a great option.

Although there are not many brands currently providing Fire TV integration, the TVs Insignia and Toshiba offer are very affordable. When taking into account Alexa also comes as part of the technology, these TVs are worth looking at.

Best Fire TVs

Insignia 70-inch Smart 4K UHD

Top Pick: At 70 inches this Insignia delivers 4K UHD resolution at 60 Hz. Powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU It provides instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. You also get dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options to connect other peripherals.

All New Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K UHD – FireTV Edition, Released 2020

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD TV

Runner Up: The 4K UHD resolution on this Toshiba comes with Dolby Vision HDR to deliver enhanced 4K HDR picture quality. This allows it to deliver more contrast range and brightness. You get a 60 Hz refresh rate and DTS Virtual X audio processing.

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV – Fire TV Edition

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD

Best Value: Just like its 70” counterpart, this 65” Insignia includes all of the other features, but it is 5” smaller. The LED display technology lets you watch high dynamic range (HDR) content from all the streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition, Released 2020

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD TV

This 2020 Toshiba comes with Dolby Vision along with the 4K Ultra HD picture. With more than 8 million pixels, you will get vivid colors and blacker blacks. All you have to do is just plug it in and connect it to your WiFi to experience all of the FireTV and Alexa features out of the box.

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV Edition, Released 2020



Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K UHD

This 55” TV is still big, but not quite as big as the 70”. However, you will still be able to appreciate the 4K UHD display when you watch movies or play games. The LED display provides high dynamic range capability along with WiFi, USB and HDMI connectivity and ports.

All-New Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition, Released 2020

Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision

Once you get displays under 45” the perspective changes dramatically. At 43” this Toshiba still comes with 4K UHD and Dolby Vision, but you can put in more places. Bedrooms and even an office are options without overwhelming the room.

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV Edition, Released 2020

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV

A 32” TV is becoming rare, but this Insignia unit provides a 720P HD display along with all of the streaming capabilities. Multiple device input/output options with 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, and composite output also make it possible to use it as a monitor for your computer.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition

Factors to Consider on Fire TV Sets

Size: Starting at 32”, Fire TV editions are available up to 70”. This gives you the option to put them in everything from a bedroom to a large living room and even an office.

The TVs that are 43" and higher all come with 4K UHD resolution. The smaller screens are still HD but they only deliver 720P.

The TVs that are 43” and higher all come with 4K UHD resolution. The smaller screens are still HD but they only deliver 720P. Smart Features : One of the reasons for getting a Fire TV with Alexa is to control more of your smart gadgets with just one product. From security cameras to light bulbs and thermostats, you can monitor them with these TVs.

: One of the reasons for getting a Fire TV with Alexa is to control more of your smart gadgets with just one product. From security cameras to light bulbs and thermostats, you can monitor them with these TVs. Ports: Look for ports that will accommodate the peripherals you already have such as gaming consoles.

Look for ports that will accommodate the peripherals you already have such as gaming consoles. Refresh Rate: Look for 60 Hz or 120 Hz refresh rate on the TV. Higher refresh rates deliver smoother motion, especially if you plan on playing games on the TV.

The Fire TV Edition TVs from Insignia and Toshiba deliver all the Fire TV experience along with Alexa at an affordable price point. Without adding yet another gadget, you can monitor and control your smart home devices such as Ring Doorbell, Blink cameras, or Ecobee thermostats.

