The success of Roku can be attributed to the simplicity of the device and the platform, and of course the content. This has resulted in a total of 43 million monthly active accounts in the U.S. as of this year. And while Roku is easy to install and use, there are many people who want the platform in their TV.

The best TVs on this list have some great smart features and technology at a budget-friendly price. One of the best features of these TVs is the price, in addition to the content you get with Roku.

The number of TV manufacturers incorporating these streaming services is growing, but as of now, it is limited.

Best Roku TV

TCL 75-inch 4K UHD QLED ROKU Smart TV

Top Pick: At 75 inches, this TLC Smart TV has 4K UHD with Mini LED and QLED screen with the TCL propriety Natural Motion 480 refresh rate. With these features, you can watch the latest HDR movies and play games without any lag or flickering. Other features include Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI inputs (1 eARC), and THX Certified Game Mode to name a few.

TCL 75″ 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED ROKU Smart TV

Hisense 65-Inch 4K ULED Roku Smart TV

Runner Up: This bezel-less design 65-inch TV is very affordable, but it does not skimp on the features. A 4K ULED screen delivers up to 700 nits of peak brightness with Dolby Vision HDR, motion rate 240, and full local dimming. The sound comes from a Dolby Atmos optimized system and it uses the built-in WiFi for connectivity.

Hisense 65-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility

Westinghouse 55-inch Roku 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV

Best Value: This Roku enabled TV comes in at 55” with a 4K Ultra HD LED screen and HDR. The built-in dual-bank WiFi and Ethernet will connect you to your favorite streaming content and the Dolby Audio will deliver optimal sound.

Westinghouse 55-inch Roku 4k Ultra HD LED Smart TV with HDR

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD QLED Smart TV

The 6-Series of the TCL Roku Smart TV also has Mini-LED and QLED screens delivering 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The AiPQ Engine optimizes color, contrast, and clarity using machine-learning algorithms. This optimization delivers a high-quality 4K HDR experience. You also get WiFi, USB, and HDMI ports and connectivity for adding more peripherals to your TV.

TCL 55″ 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED ROKU Smart TV

Hisense 55-Inch 4K ULED Smart TV

The 55” version of the Hisense is part of the R8 Series and it comes with the Dolby Vision and Atmos sound. This includes the 4K ULED screen, 240 motion rate, a bezel-less design and built-in WiFi for connectivity. You can use your voice to power the TV, change channels, search for shows and more using an Alexa enabled device.

Hisense 55-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility

Westinghouse 50-Inch 4k Ultra HD LED Smart TV

This Westinghouse Roku TV is a 4KUltra High Definition (UHD) with HDR delivering more than 4 times as many pixels as a traditional HDTV. Using the Roku Mobile App, you can control the TV with your voice or keyboard. If you want to share videos, music, and photos from your smartphone, use the Roku Mobile App on your TV. The built-in dual-band Wi-Fi makes all these connectivity features possible.

Westinghouse 50 Inch Roku 4k Ultra HD LED Smart TV with HDR



Hisense 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

This is not part of the R8 Series it is the R6, but the 50” screen still comes with a 4K UHD monitor and a brightness rating of 300 nits. Alexa compatibility means you can use your voice to control the TV and other smart devices. You also get 3 HDMI ports along with USB, Ethernet, optical digital audio output along with RCA composite video and audio input.

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility

Features to Look for in a Roku TV

Screen size: The current display technology offers a wide range of screen sizes. Take the size and lighting of the room into consideration when choosing a screen size.

8K, 4K or HD: The higher the resolution, the more options you have when it comes to accessing HDR, 3D and other types of content.

Panel technology: Dolby Vision, High dynamic range (HDR), light-emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED) and quantum-dot LED (QLED) are all options.

Memory and storage: 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage is a great start.

1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage is a great start. Connectivity and ports: WiFi and Ethernet port is key for good internet connectivity. HDMI, USB and other audio/video ports are also essential to connect multiple peripherals.

Connectivity and ports: WiFi and Ethernet port is key for good internet connectivity. HDMI, USB and other audio/video ports are also essential to connect multiple peripherals.

Built-in sound technology: If you are not going to add a sound system, look for the best possible sound from the TV. This includes remote wireless headphone capability.

When you are looking for a TV with Roku integration, your choice is going to be limited. This however does not mean you cannot find a TV with many Smart TV features. The TVs in this list are featured packed and affordable.

