Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Small Business Owners

Black Friday shopping is likely to look a bit different this year. But there are still plenty of deals to be had. And many of them may appeal to business shoppers.

Whether you’re looking for new computers, furniture, or clothing, many retailers are offering their best deals of the year. You can pick up items in stores in many cases or shop online. Even though many have already started offering holiday shopping deals, this week should still unveil some new offerings. Here are a few to look out for.

Amazon

As usual, Amazon is offering Black Friday deals throughout the week. Various items are available each day until the products sell out. Businesses can get a ton of supplies from Amazon. For example, photographers can find deals on Canon equipment. Offices can get deals on new printers and tech. And freelancers can find a variety of home office furniture and decor.

Best Buy

For businesses that need new tech, Best Buy is offering thousands of deals on everything from laptops to TVs. Select products are discounted now. But the brand is offering even more deals on Thursday and Friday. Stores are also offering curbside pickup and same day delivery on select items.

Walmart

Walmart has been offering holiday shopping deals for weeks. But the company is only offering its best Cyber Week deals starting Wednesday for online only products. And in-store products get their Black Friday discounts Friday at 5 a.m. A huge variety of product categories are discounted. For businesses, tech like iPhones and Gateway laptops are likely to be of interest.

Target

Target has also offered some Black Friday deals throughout the month. But the store’s last and biggest week of discounts occurs this week. They’re offering a huge array of deals on everything from video games to kitchen products. A few that may appeal to business shoppers include up to $950 off iPhones and up to 40% off floor care products.

Apple

Apple’s Black Friday deals are less about immediate discounts and more about future savings. When you buy an eligible product between November 27 and 30, you get an Apple Gift Card worth up to $150. You can use this to purchase extra tech items for your business in 2021 or even give them as gifts to colleagues or clients.

Dell

For businesses that need computers and accessories, Dell’s biggest sale of the year takes place this week. The company is offering laptops, monitors, TVs, headphones, and smart home equipment. Some deals are already live. And new ones are launching each weekday at 11 a.m. ET. Qualified customers can also get a year of financing on purchases over $699.

Microsoft

Microsoft is also offering extensive discounts on a wide array of tech and entertainment products. For example, shoppers can save up to $431 on a Surface Pro 7. And Surface Duos are up to $200 off. Only a limited amount of each product is available. And select purchases also come with free two to three day shipping and free extended returns.

Fitbit

For entrepreneurs who want to stay active or increase connectedness with wearables, check out Fitbit’s sales. The company is offering Cyber Week deals through November 30. Shoppers can get select items up to $50 off. Gear and accessories are also on sale.

Samsung

Samsung has a wide array of gadgets and tech marked down this week. You can get a new Galaxy Note 20 for just $250 with an eligible trade-in. They’re offering select Galaxy Watch3s for $60 off. And you can even get $1,800 off 4K QLED TVs. Other deals include computers, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and appliances.

HP

HP is offering doorbuster deals each morning throughout Cyber Week. There’s a limited amount of each product available. But there are deals on everything from printers and PCs to keyboards and headphones. Shoppers can get up to 60 percent off select items.

Office Depot

Office Depot isn’t releasing its final Black Friday deals until Thanksgiving. But Rewards Members can get early access to deals this week by shopping online. The company is offering sales on everything from office supplies and furniture to computers and smart home accessories.

Staples

Staples offers its biggest sales of the year on Black Friday. Shoppers can find office chairs, laptops, desktops, headphones, printers, paper, and even printed items like holiday cards. The sale also includes free delivery with no minimum order. And most packages can be delivered same day.

Brooks Brothers

Entrepreneurs who need to add to their business casual wardrobe may be interested in Brooks’ Brothers sale. Black Friday prices are available in stores, online, and by phone. They offer options for both men and women, from sweaters and dress shirts to outerwear. Participating items are 50 percent off.

Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank also offers Black Friday deals on men’s business casual attire. Shoppers can get suits, dress shirts, sweaters, coats, and footwear. You can also get coupons to use on future purchases.

Wayfair

For entrepreneurs who need furniture for their home office or commercial space, Wayfair offers a variety of deals. Office furniture starts at just $75. And you can get up to 40 percent off appliances, 60 percent off small electronics, and storage solutions starting at just $10.

Vistaprint

Businesses can also use Cyber Week as an opportunity to order custom printed goods. Vistaprint is offering 20 to 60 percent off various items, including posters, business cards, and mugs. You can even get custom face masks to give to employees or send to clients as part of their holiday gifts.

T-Mobile

Those who need new phones or mobile plans can take advantage of deals from T-Mobile. The wireless carrier is offering free iPhones with new plans and eligible trade-ins. You can also find items like smartwatches and TVs. The company will also release different deals for Cyber Monday, though they are not available yet.

Verizon

Verizon is offering some deals now. But its best ones aren’t officially released until Thanksgiving. You can get discounts on new smartphones, including iPhones and popular Android models. They also have deals on accessories like cases and screen protectors.

Home Depot

If some businesses need furniture, tools, or decor, Home Depot has deals. In-store deals vary depending on the location. But it could give businesses an inexpensive way to get some holiday decor or tools for handyman or home service companies.

Elementor

The site building tool is offering Black Friday discounts on its top-tier premium offerings. Site builders can get 10% off Elementor Plus and 25% off Elementor Expert, which allows the tool to be installed on 1,000 websites.