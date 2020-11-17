If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The commercial entrance mat you see in front of the doors of a building is multifunctional. It may not seem like it, but a quality mat delivers more than meets the eye. And with the right entrance mat, you will protect both your visitors and the wear and tear of your property. Not to mention addressing the set of walkway safety standards that are in place.

So, when you are choosing your next commercial entrance mat, keep in mind the multiple jobs it will do as well as the safety standard it must also abide by.

Best Commercial Entrance Mat

M+A Matting Polypropylene Fiber Entrance Indoor Floor Mat

Top Pick: At a 1/4” thick, three feet wide and 12.2 feet long, this mat by M+A is a heavy-duty outdoor solution. The polypropylene fiber system dries quickly whether it is indoor or outdoor. Using an exclusive water dam, the border keeps dirt and water in the mat and away from the floor.

The ridged construction stores dirt and moisture beneath shoe level using the rubber reinforced face nubs. This design also prevents pile from crushing in high traffic areas. The company says it is made from green-friendly rubber backing and it has 20% recycled rubber content.

M+A Matting 221 Waterhog Fashion Diamond Polypropylene Fiber Entrance Indoor Floor Mat

Durite Recycled Tire-Link Outdoor Entrance Mat

Runner Up: As tough and reliable entrance mats go; this design is tried and true in all kinds of weather. Made from recycled tires, you can get this mat in sizes up to 36” X 72” to cover the need of most entrances. The open weave design keeps dirt, grime, and moisture off the surface of the mat.

One of the greatest benefits of this mat is its durability. These mats last for years and they are made from 90% recycled content.

Durable Corporation-108H3672 Durite Recycled Tire-Link Outdoor Entrance Mat

Guardian Clean Step Scraper Outdoor Floor Mat

Best Value: Made from 100% rubber, this mat is lab and field-tested as well as being NFSI high traction certified. You can get it in three different sizes with the longest one at 10’ in length.

The molded tread design of the Guardian scraper outdoor mat gets dirt and grime away from shoes and traps it into the base of the mat. This is a solid mat for outdoor entryways as it also holds more than a gallon of water.

Guardian Clean Step Scraper Outdoor Floor Mat, Natural Rubber, Scrapes Shoes Clean of Dirt and Grime

Durable Heavy-Duty Rubber Fingertip Outdoor Entrance Mat

Constructed of heavy-duty rubber the tiny fingers on this mat removes dirt and debris from shoes and traps them securely. The bottom of the mat has a corrugated pattern to keep it in place and the four sides have beveled edging.

The edging ensures the dirt stays in the mat and prevents tripping by providing a level field with the floor.

Durable Heavy Duty Rubber Fingertip Outdoor Entrance Mat, Black



Wearwell Natural Rubber UpFront Scraper Mat for Outdoor Entrances

Made from natural rubber this mat has a low-profile designed to keep it from snagging on doors or tripping people. The upfront scraper with a quick-dry, open-slot design promotes drainage in wet or snowy weather.

Wearwell is a U.S. family-owned and operated business that has been manufacturing matting and flooring since 1950. The company’s green initiative is responsible for ensuring it uses 33% recycled content.

Wearwell Natural Rubber UpFront Scraper Grease Resistant Mat, Slotted, for Outdoor Entrances

American Floor Mats Waterhog Fall Day Designer Red

If your business happens to have small doors and you want to make a statement with the entrance mat, this will do it. The design is beautiful to look at, but it also holds up to 1.5 gallons/square yard of water.

Constructed from quick-drying, anti-static polypropylene it is stain, fade, and mildew resistant with a gripper backing to ensure it stays in place. The mats are made from 20% recycled content.

American Floor Mats Waterhog Fall Day Designer Red Entrance Floor Mat with Gripper Backing

Rubber-Cal “Paw-Grip” 100% Nitrile Non-Slip Rubber Matting

If you have a long walkway to the entrance of your business, this roll will protect your customers as they walk into your front door. This mat is made from 100% Nitrile non-slip rubber with a raised bar design to offer extra grip.

The holes throughout the mat provide quick drainage for wet applications. This mat is reversible, and you can also use it for wet indoor environments such as kitchens. Because it is 100% Nitrile it is compatible with a range of products and chemicals.

Rubber-Cal “Paw-Grip” 100% Nitrile Non-Slip Rubber Matting, Black



How Do You Choose an Entrance Mat?

Consider your type of business: Healthcare and hospitality industries have some specific needs. While manufacturing, construction and fitness industries have other requirements. There are standards for the different industries, so make sure the mat you buy addresses them.

Healthcare and hospitality industries have some specific needs. While manufacturing, construction and fitness industries have other requirements. There are standards for the different industries, so make sure the mat you buy addresses them. Size: Choose the biggest mat your budget will allow. This is because the bigger it is the more chances there are for people to clean their shoes before they get into your place of business. If it is too small, it cannot take care of more than one person at a time. And if they are in a hurry, they might just get in without even stepping on the mat.

Choose the biggest mat your budget will allow. This is because the bigger it is the more chances there are for people to clean their shoes before they get into your place of business. If it is too small, it cannot take care of more than one person at a time. And if they are in a hurry, they might just get in without even stepping on the mat. Material: The material you choose is going to depend on whether it is an indoor or outdoor mat. You can get materials ranging from rubber to woven seagrass, nylon, aluminum, cork, polypropylene, coconut fiber, nitrile rubber, PVC and others.

The material you choose is going to depend on whether it is an indoor or outdoor mat. You can get materials ranging from rubber to woven seagrass, nylon, aluminum, cork, polypropylene, coconut fiber, nitrile rubber, PVC and others. Durability: The material you choose will dictate how long your entrance mat will last. Look for materials with characteristics capable of withstanding constant scraping and absorbing. This is going to allow the mat to trap the dirt and moisture while lasting longer.

The material you choose will dictate how long your entrance mat will last. Look for materials with characteristics capable of withstanding constant scraping and absorbing. This is going to allow the mat to trap the dirt and moisture while lasting longer. Aesthetic and Personalization: An entrance mat gives the first impression before a customer enters your place of business. Choose a color, design, and logo to highlight your brand. A custom entrance mat is a great way to communicate to your customers you are putting extra effort in extending your hospitality.

Safety

Slip and fall injuries are a serious problem when you enter a commercial building. And the role of entrance mats is especially important in addressing this issue. The 2012 update of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) B101 committee on Slip, Trip and Fall Prevention on walkway safety standards regulates the types of mats you must install in your entrance.

The ANSI/NFSI B101.6-2012 “Standard Guide For Commercial Entrance Matting In Reducing Slips, Trips And Falls” makes a number of recommendations. It provides the criteria for selecting, installing, inspecting along with the care and maintenance of entrance mats. This includes loose soil, moisture, un-flush edges on the mat, and improper installations as some of the issues the update addresses.

The Job of an Entrance Mat

An entrance mat must perform three key tasks to be effective. And this is made possible with the material, construction, size, and placement of the mat.

The first thing it must do is prevent moisture, dirt, and other debris from coming into the building. It does this by scraping the shoes and removing the debris as well as absorbing the moisture if it is wet. If it does the first job properly, it will prevent slip and falls once people leave the mat and enter the building. To make this safety standard possible, the mat needs to trap the dirt and moisture in place. Once it traps the dirt and moister, a quality mat will also prevent them from escaping and being carried by other people inside the building until it gets cleaned.

Indoor and Outdoor Mats

The job of indoor and outdoor mats differs greatly. The weather in your region as well the covering over the entrance will also play a role.

The outdoor mat needs to drain moisture while removing the debris on shoes including dirt and mud. These mats are commonly made with rubber, they have drainage holes, and nubs to clean dirt and mud.

Indoor mats can also perform all the tasks of an outdoor mat, and if the building only has one mat this is going to be the case. If you plan to only have an indoor mat, invest in the highest quality mat with a raised section and fabric top for wiping and scraping one’s shoes and absorbing moisture.

The ideal scenario is to have an exterior and interior entrance mat. This will not only do a better job, but the mats will last much longer.

As you can see an entrance mat does more than meets the eye. Its function goes far beyond the utilitarian role it is designed for.

