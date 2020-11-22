Demandforce Online Booking Allows for 24-7 Appointment Scheduling

Service-based businesses rely greatly on managing their appointments effectively. Demandforce Online Booking looks to make the process more efficient and less labor-intensive.

The new functionalities will make it easier for clients to schedule an appointment online. This is especially important because 36% of clients avoid businesses with complex appointment scheduling systems. At the same time, businesses will be able to manage their appointment schedules with greater ease.

Demandforce Online Booking

As businesses reduce staff because of the pandemic, it is taking more effort to manage appointment scheduling. This is what Hugh Mahoney, Senior Director of Product Management at Demandforce, addressed in the press release.

Mahoney goes on to say, “Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have been forced to reduce staffing while facing increased client demand to be able to quickly schedule appointments online without hassles.”

Mahoney adds, businesses will be free to re-route valuable resources, while clients get an easy to use instant appointment-booking experience.

The Process

Using an intuitive, simple-to-use Demandforce calendar widget, Demandforce Online Booking allows businesses to show their real-time availability. At the same time, customers can self-schedule appointments. And when the business receives and confirms the appointment, the customer will instantly get a notification.

Other features include:

Real-time availability: Display real-time business availability on an intuitive calendar widget that’s fully synced with businesses’ management system.

Display real-time business availability on an intuitive calendar widget that’s fully synced with businesses’ management system. Fully-customizable settings: Predetermine which appointment types, procedures, and providers clients can view and schedule.

Predetermine which appointment types, procedures, and providers clients can view and schedule. Embed calendar on any site: Place the Demandforce calendar widget on business websites and social media pages to increase appointment bookings.

Place the Demandforce calendar widget on business websites and social media pages to increase appointment bookings. View appointments all in one place: See all appointment requests by web source in one view, and instantly accept, flag, or reschedule them all from one dashboard.

With a system that works 24/7, business owners do not have to devote valuable time to finalizing and confirming online appointment requests.

Availability During a Pandemic

The difficulties brought on by COVID-19 are uniquely challenging. And for many service-based businesses, the issue of availability is even more daunting. Cities across the country have different regulations, which makes being available even more difficult.

The tools Demandforce provides are especially effective for these scenarios. The launch of Demandforce Live and Demandforce Mobile App earlier this year allows owners to get instant notifications and streamline communications with clients. This makes businesses available 24/7 if they choose to do so.