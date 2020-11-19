New Epson Projector Designed for Remote and Hybrid Work Environments

The hybrid work environment in which businesses now operate demands tools to make the process more efficient. The new Epson Portable VS260 3LCD projector allows you to adapt to the workflow of your hybrid office environment. Whether you are making a presentation in person or remotely, this projector lets you share your content easily.

You can share presentations, spreadsheets, multimedia, and bring in your remote team with Zoom, Teams, or Webex meetings.

Remote capability is now an essential part of business operations. Not only for large companies but small businesses and individual entrepreneurs also. The senior product manager, projectors, at Epson America, Rodrigo Catalan, explains this in the release for the new projector.

Catalan goes on to say, “As the hybrid workforce becomes the norm for the foreseeable future, businesses are looking for new communication practices and technology tools to help ensure a successful transition.” Adding, “Epson’s new affordable VS260 brings a range of flexibility to hybrid meeting spaces to help participants collaborate and share ideas more effectively with engaging, big-screen content.”

The Epson Portable VS260 3LCD Projector

This projector works out of the box so you can start collaborating with your team. It also accepts content from a range of sources, including 4K streaming devices through the HDMI port. So, after a hard day of work, you can watch your favorite entertainment with Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

Additional features include:

3,300 lumens of color and white brightness which allows everyone in a room to see the display

XGA resolution provides clear text and images for displaying everything from static images to video and more

The True 3-Chip 3LCD technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This ensures color accuracy without losing color brightness or “rainbowing”

Automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the keystone to help square the image with a built-in picture skew sensor

Built-in speaker, so you can use it out of the box without additional peripherals

Availability

The Epson VS260 3LCD XGA Projector is now available through select retailers and the Epson online store for an MSRP of $369.