The 50 Most Surprising Remote Jobs in 2020

As the number of employees working remotely increases a survey by FlexJobs unveils some surprising jobs being performed remotely. The survey indicates that 50 jobs that would normally be considered as traditional office-based have shifted towards remote gigs.
“As everyone broadens their views of the workplace, I fully anticipate we will continue to see a growing variety in remote job titles into 2021.” This according to Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs, in the announcement for the survey.
FlexJobs Most Surprising Remote Jobs
Work from home has been gaining traction in the workplace even before the pandemic. Initially spurred by employers’ desire to provide a work-life balance for employees as well as raise productivity. Projections indicate that up to 70% of the American workforce will be working remotely at least five days each month by 2025.
Additional findings of the survey include:
- Positions such as apparel product development consultant, architect, associate scientist, bridge engineer and conversation designer are among the top surprising remote work opportunities, according to FlexJobs.
- Employee demand and more accepting attitudes from employers around remote work is changing perceptions.
- More and more jobs formerly considered as in-office work are likely to start being performed remotely.
- The 50 unlikely remote jobs are either active postings or were active at some point during 2020.
- These positions range from entry-level to senior-level and span across a wide range of industries.
50 Most Surprising Remote Jobs of 2020
- 1. Apparel Product Development Consultant
2. Architect
3. Associate Scientist – Climate Impact and Snow Modeling
4. Bridge Engineer
5. Conversation Designer
6. Cosmetology Practice Question Writer
7. Culinary Arts Virtual Teacher
8. Dental Assistant or Hygienist
9. Digital Painter
10. Director of Identity and Freelancer Fraud
11. Electrical Controls Analyst
12. Fertility Utilization Review
13. Festival Coordinator
14. Finance and Banking Translator
15. Fitness Instructor
16. Geospatial Analyst
17. Home Stylist
18. Infectious Diseases Research Scientist
19. In-Game Chat Moderation
20. Junior Food Photographer
21. Lead Chef Instructor – Pastry
22. Lead Sediment Design Engineer
23. Lead Telehealth Creative Arts Therapist
24. Life Coach
25. Menu Team Supervisor
26. Mixology and Bartending Instructor
27. Navy Readiness Improvement Program Lead
28. Northern Mine Geotechnical Specialist
29. Nurse Practitioner
30. Organic Handler Certification Specialist
31. Pattern Maker
32. Phonetician
33. Project Manager – Custom Farm Builds
34. Prop Styling Photographer
35. School Social Worker
36. Scientist
37. Script Analyst
38. Senior Mortgage Underwriter
39. Senior Scientist – Biocompatibility Specialist
40. Simulation Creator
41. Social Support, COVID-19
42. Spaceship Physics Developer
43. Strategic Partner, Sports
44. Styling Team Lead
45. Teleradiologist
46. Tissue Regeneration Specialist, Surgical and Sports Medicine
47. Toxicologist
48. Trade Book Strategist
49. Virtual STEM Camp Director
50. Wildlife Scientist
How to Get Your Employer to Buy-in on Remote Working
With social distancing and health concerns, various industries are now starting to reconsider what types of jobs can be done from home. This comes at the heels of a recent report where 65% of workers prefer to work remotely full-time in the post-pandemic era. With an additional 31% swaying towards a mix of both home and in-office work after COVID-19.
FlexJob has developed a guide for employees seeking to convince their employers to consider a work from home arrangement. The guide advises a written request to work from home permanently. It explains the perks of a permanent arrangement and a potential work from home schedule and communication details.
Growth of Remote Working
One of the reasons why remote working has grown is because of the advances in technology that have made transitioning to remote working much easier. Even before the pandemic, a steady slew of communication and collaboration tools such as Zoom, Slack and Microsoft Teams made it easy for teams to stay connected and productive.
Remote working offers great opportunities and flexibility for businesses as well. It allows them to save a considerable amount of money on office space, insurance, and taxes.
This comes in handy in times when business is slow or other unforeseen conditions. By exploring remote working, businesses can expand the pool of candidates they hire irrespective of location. For employees, one of the first things working remotely does cut commuting costs. Additionally, it allows them to spend more time with their family and live in areas with lower costs of living. Remote workers on average can save up to $ 2,000 when working two to three days from home every week.
