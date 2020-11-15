The 50 Most Surprising Remote Jobs in 2020

As the number of employees working remotely increases a survey by FlexJobs unveils some surprising jobs being performed remotely. The survey indicates that 50 jobs that would normally be considered as traditional office-based have shifted towards remote gigs.

“As everyone broadens their views of the workplace, I fully anticipate we will continue to see a growing variety in remote job titles into 2021.” This according to Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs, in the announcement for the survey.

FlexJobs Most Surprising Remote Jobs

Work from home has been gaining traction in the workplace even before the pandemic. Initially spurred by employers’ desire to provide a work-life balance for employees as well as raise productivity. Projections indicate that up to 70% of the American workforce will be working remotely at least five days each month by 2025.

Additional findings of the survey include:

Positions such as apparel product development consultant, architect, associate scientist, bridge engineer and conversation designer are among the top surprising remote work opportunities, according to FlexJobs.

Employee demand and more accepting attitudes from employers around remote work is changing perceptions.

More and more jobs formerly considered as in-office work are likely to start being performed remotely.

The 50 unlikely remote jobs are either active postings or were active at some point during 2020.

These positions range from entry-level to senior-level and span across a wide range of industries.

50 Most Surprising Remote Jobs of 2020

1. Apparel Product Development Consultant

2. Architect

3. Associate Scientist – Climate Impact and Snow Modeling

4. Bridge Engineer

5. Conversation Designer

6. Cosmetology Practice Question Writer

7. Culinary Arts Virtual Teacher

8. Dental Assistant or Hygienist

9. Digital Painter

10. Director of Identity and Freelancer Fraud

11. Electrical Controls Analyst

12. Fertility Utilization Review

13. Festival Coordinator

14. Finance and Banking Translator

15. Fitness Instructor

16. Geospatial Analyst

17. Home Stylist

18. Infectious Diseases Research Scientist

19. In-Game Chat Moderation

20. Junior Food Photographer

21. Lead Chef Instructor – Pastry

22. Lead Sediment Design Engineer

23. Lead Telehealth Creative Arts Therapist

24. Life Coach

25. Menu Team Supervisor

26. Mixology and Bartending Instructor

27. Navy Readiness Improvement Program Lead

28. Northern Mine Geotechnical Specialist

29. Nurse Practitioner

30. Organic Handler Certification Specialist

31. Pattern Maker

32. Phonetician

33. Project Manager – Custom Farm Builds

34. Prop Styling Photographer

35. School Social Worker

36. Scientist

37. Script Analyst

38. Senior Mortgage Underwriter

39. Senior Scientist – Biocompatibility Specialist

40. Simulation Creator

41. Social Support, COVID-19

42. Spaceship Physics Developer

43. Strategic Partner, Sports

44. Styling Team Lead

45. Teleradiologist

46. Tissue Regeneration Specialist, Surgical and Sports Medicine

47. Toxicologist

48. Trade Book Strategist

49. Virtual STEM Camp Director

50. Wildlife Scientist

How to Get Your Employer to Buy-in on Remote Working

With social distancing and health concerns, various industries are now starting to reconsider what types of jobs can be done from home. This comes at the heels of a recent report where 65% of workers prefer to work remotely full-time in the post-pandemic era. With an additional 31% swaying towards a mix of both home and in-office work after COVID-19.

FlexJob has developed a guide for employees seeking to convince their employers to consider a work from home arrangement. The guide advises a written request to work from home permanently. It explains the perks of a permanent arrangement and a potential work from home schedule and communication details.

Growth of Remote Working

One of the reasons why remote working has grown is because of the advances in technology that have made transitioning to remote working much easier. Even before the pandemic, a steady slew of communication and collaboration tools such as Zoom, Slack and Microsoft Teams made it easy for teams to stay connected and productive.

Remote working offers great opportunities and flexibility for businesses as well. It allows them to save a considerable amount of money on office space, insurance, and taxes.

This comes in handy in times when business is slow or other unforeseen conditions. By exploring remote working, businesses can expand the pool of candidates they hire irrespective of location. For employees, one of the first things working remotely does cut commuting costs. Additionally, it allows them to spend more time with their family and live in areas with lower costs of living. Remote workers on average can save up to $ 2,000 when working two to three days from home every week.