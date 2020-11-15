About Us   |   Advertise

The 50 Most Surprising Remote Jobs in 2020

Published: Nov 15, 2020 by Samson Haileyesus In Small Business News 0
Remote Jobs in 2020

As the number of employees working remotely increases a survey by FlexJobs unveils some surprising jobs being performed remotely. The survey indicates that 50 jobs that would normally be considered as traditional office-based have shifted towards remote gigs.

“As everyone broadens their views of the workplace, I fully anticipate we will continue to see a growing variety in remote job titles into 2021.” This according to Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs, in the announcement for the survey.

FlexJobs Most Surprising Remote Jobs

Work from home has been gaining traction in the workplace even before the pandemic. Initially spurred by employers’ desire to provide a work-life balance for employees as well as raise productivity. Projections indicate that up to 70% of the American workforce will be working remotely at least five days each month by 2025.

Additional findings of the survey include:

  • Positions such as apparel product development consultant, architect, associate scientist, bridge engineer and conversation designer are among the top surprising remote work opportunities, according to FlexJobs.
  • Employee demand and more accepting attitudes from employers around remote work is changing perceptions.
  • More and more jobs formerly considered as in-office work are likely to start being performed remotely.
  • The 50 unlikely remote jobs are either active postings or were active at some point during 2020.
  • These positions range from entry-level to senior-level and span across a wide range of industries.

50 Most Surprising Remote Jobs of 2020

  • 1. Apparel Product Development Consultant
    2. Architect
    3. Associate Scientist – Climate Impact and Snow Modeling
    4. Bridge Engineer
    5. Conversation Designer
    6. Cosmetology Practice Question Writer
    7. Culinary Arts Virtual Teacher
    8. Dental Assistant or Hygienist
    9. Digital Painter
    10. Director of Identity and Freelancer Fraud
    11. Electrical Controls Analyst
    12. Fertility Utilization Review
    13. Festival Coordinator
    14. Finance and Banking Translator
    15. Fitness Instructor
    16. Geospatial Analyst
    17. Home Stylist
    18. Infectious Diseases Research Scientist
    19. In-Game Chat Moderation
    20. Junior Food Photographer
    21. Lead Chef Instructor – Pastry
    22. Lead Sediment Design Engineer
    23. Lead Telehealth Creative Arts Therapist
    24. Life Coach
    25. Menu Team Supervisor
    26. Mixology and Bartending Instructor
    27. Navy Readiness Improvement Program Lead
    28. Northern Mine Geotechnical Specialist
    29. Nurse Practitioner
    30. Organic Handler Certification Specialist
    31. Pattern Maker
    32. Phonetician
    33. Project Manager – Custom Farm Builds
    34. Prop Styling Photographer
    35. School Social Worker
    36. Scientist
    37. Script Analyst
    38. Senior Mortgage Underwriter
    39. Senior Scientist – Biocompatibility Specialist
    40. Simulation Creator
    41. Social Support, COVID-19
    42. Spaceship Physics Developer
    43. Strategic Partner, Sports
    44. Styling Team Lead
    45. Teleradiologist
    46. Tissue Regeneration Specialist, Surgical and Sports Medicine
    47. Toxicologist
    48. Trade Book Strategist
    49. Virtual STEM Camp Director
    50. Wildlife Scientist

How to Get Your Employer to Buy-in on Remote Working

With social distancing and health concerns, various industries are now starting to reconsider what types of jobs can be done from home. This comes at the heels of a recent report where 65% of workers prefer to work remotely full-time in the post-pandemic era. With an additional 31% swaying towards a mix of both home and in-office work after COVID-19.

FlexJob has developed a guide for employees seeking to convince their employers to consider a work from home arrangement. The guide advises a written request to work from home permanently. It explains the perks of a permanent arrangement and a potential work from home schedule and communication details.

Growth of Remote Working

One of the reasons why remote working has grown is because of the advances in technology that have made transitioning to remote working much easier. Even before the pandemic, a steady slew of communication and collaboration tools such as Zoom, Slack and Microsoft Teams made it easy for teams to stay connected and productive.

Remote working offers great opportunities and flexibility for businesses as well. It allows them to save a considerable amount of money on office space, insurance, and taxes.

This comes in handy in times when business is slow or other unforeseen conditions. By exploring remote working, businesses can expand the pool of candidates they hire irrespective of location. For employees, one of the first things working remotely does cut commuting costs. Additionally, it allows them to spend more time with their family and live in areas with lower costs of living. Remote workers on average can save up to $ 2,000 when working two to three days from home every week.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Samson Haileyesus
Samson Haileyesus Samson Haileyesus has several years of progressive experience in media, communication and PR working with government, NGOs and private sector. He is passionate about public outreach, branding, media relations and marketing.
