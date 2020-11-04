Fluent Helps Minority and Women-owned Small Business

Fluent the performance marketing company has announced the launch of its initiative to support minority and women-owned businesses to succeed in today’s digital economy. Through the initiative, Fluent would leverage its proprietary platform and performance marketing solutions to help brands. This is so they can connect and engage with customers in a scalable and efficient manner.

Fluent’s Business Empowerment Program will help businesses to reach more customers, deliver custom offers all while growing their businesses.

Fluent Business Empowerment Program

Fluent has also earmarked about $250,000 for digital and marketing resources that would run throughout 2021.

The support details include:

As part of the initiative Fluent plans to award five businesses with $50,000 each worth of digital marketing resources. The goal is an effort to accelerate the recovery and growth of their businesses.

For companies to be eligible they must be at least 51% minority and/or women-owned, operated, and controlled; as well as physically located in North America.

Fluent’s AdParlor will provide a full campaign assessment with best practices and insights, as well as customized creative blueprint templates for the recipient’s product or service, valued at $50,000.

Through the Outcome-based customer acquisition campaigns – Fluent will provide resources to help businesses drive highly engaged consumers to the recipient’s business website or mobile app.

Applicants can apply until December 15, 2020, selected recipients will be announced on January 15, 2021.

Opening Up Opportunities for Minority-Owned Business to Recover

Minority-owned businesses represent around 20% of employer businesses in the US. Because of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, minority business owners have suffered some losses, with 41% of businesses shuttering. In addition, women and other marginalized groups have also been disproportionately impacted by business closures. The result is 25% of women-owned businesses shutting down, along with 32% of Latina and 26% of Asian businesses.

The initiative will help businesses working to recover from the effects of COVID-19. Particularly as minority businesses are relatively disadvantaged compared to businesses run by non-minorities to get support and resources for their businesses. According to the US Census Bureau, around 1.1 million businesses were owned by women and 1 million by minorities in May 2020.