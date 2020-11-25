Some products force you to choose between style and sustainability. But Hey Poppy thinks you shouldn’t have to. The shop offers three different types of products: sustainable items, Scandinavian decor, and Healing products. Read about how the company brings them all together in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers sustainable home and Healing products.

Co-founder and CEO Abhilasha Singh told Small Business Trends, “Hey Poppy is all about sustainable living, chic Scandinavian interiors, and Healing products such as crystals. Our products are made out of bamboo or cotton that is sourced from Vietnam and Indonesia, we also ethically source crystals for our Healing products from India.”

Business Niche

Mixing sustainability with style.

Singh says, “While doing our research we found that most of the sustainable products weren’t stylish enough. Or if things were stylish then it wasn’t usable enough. So we focus on curating good looking products with better value proposition.”

How the Business Got Started

After a trip through Nordic countries.

Singh explains, “I realized how Nordic regions were sustainable and very much concerned about the environment. And at the same time, their products were very chic. From a simple coaster to full size furniture, designs were simple, materials were sustainable and definitely durable. Given that we are from Asia, a region that does really well when it comes to Rattan and bamboo products, I thought of bringing together the best of both the world. And voila: Hey Poppy was born!”

Biggest Win

Securing the first sale.

Singh says, “Hey Poppy is still relatively new. But as a business owner, I would say my first order was surreal. I am sure it applies to all the business owners. But you really never forget your first order. I remember the excitement that I had while packing the order with all the love and happiness. Till this date I am thankful for the person who gave me my first order. It gave me courage to continue further.”

Biggest Risk

Starting a business during COVID.

Singh says, “Our supply chain was broken, we were unsure of the future, we were using our capital and so forth and so on. It was surely hard for us as a business. But starting a business during a pandemic taught me that if I can survive this then there is no looking back.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Expansion.

Singh adds, “Expansion in terms of product category as well as region. Also, we will use a chunk of that money for quicker shipping.”

Team Communication Strategy

A popular chat app.

Singh says, “Believe it or not but most of the major business decisions between me and my employees are done on Whatsapp. What can I say we are millennials like that. *wink*”

Favorite Quote

“Miles to go before I sleep.” – Robert Frost.

* * * * *

